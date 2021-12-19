FROM THE PUBLISHER: Thanks to Guarantee Roofing, we're dropping the pay wall

As the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Siouxland, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at siouxcityjournal.com.

This program is presented in partnership with Guarantee Roofing and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season. We want to thank Charese Yanney -- who's also one of our "Regulars" on this page -- for making this possible.

Since our inception, the Sioux City Journal has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in news coverage, advertising and community sponsorships.

Our greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like Guarantee Roofing , we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at the siouxcityjournal.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. During this coming week, you can catch up on much of the content you have missed during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Our hope is that you enjoy all that the Sioux City Journal has to offer and, if you're not already a member, you'll join us.

Because of the generosity of Guarantee Roofing, we can make this possible. We wish the fine folks there -- and you -- a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Now -- catch up on all you may have missed.

