Episode 78: About 1 in 5 U.S. adults say they have personally bet money on sports in the past 12 months, and the changes in many states to loosen marijuana regulations have proved popular.

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss these changes and how the four classical virtues —prudence, justice, fortitude and temperance — seem to be at risk.

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.