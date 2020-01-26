INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Jacob Bossman, Jim Carlin, Chris Hall, Tim Kacena, Jackie Smith

Editor's note: Beginning today and continuing every other Sunday through the conclusion of this year's session of the Iowa Legislature, our local lawmakers will share their Statehouse views.

Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City

We just finished up the second week of session, and things are already moving very quickly. I am honored to again represent the people of House District 6 and look forward to again advocating for their priorities in Des Moines.

One such issue I will be working to address this year is childcare. Access to childcare and the costs of childcare are two major barriers to employment for many Iowans. From the family who just had a child and can’t afford for both parents to return to work due to the high cost of childcare sometimes being more than the parent’s wages to the recruited workers who bypass job opportunities because they can’t access childcare in the communities where they wish to move. We have a worker shortage in northwest Iowa where the unemployment rate is often below 2 percent. The state must do what it can to remove barriers to employment.