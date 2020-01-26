INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Jacob Bossman, Jim Carlin, Chris Hall, Tim Kacena, Jackie Smith

Editor's note: Beginning today and continuing every other Sunday through the conclusion of this year's session of the Iowa Legislature, our local lawmakers will share their Statehouse views.
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City
We just finished up the second week of session, and things are already moving very quickly. I am honored to again represent the people of House District 6 and look forward to again advocating for their priorities in Des Moines.
One such issue I will be working to address this year is childcare. Access to childcare and the costs of childcare are two major barriers to employment for many Iowans. From the family who just had a child and can’t afford for both parents to return to work due to the high cost of childcare sometimes being more than the parent’s wages to the recruited workers who bypass job opportunities because they can’t access childcare in the communities where they wish to move. We have a worker shortage in northwest Iowa where the unemployment rate is often below 2 percent. The state must do what it can to remove barriers to employment.
I will be pushing for meaningful changes that address both the issues of affordability and access to childcare. I have introduced bills to incentivize employers to provide childcare for their employees, incentivize developers to build childcare centers, increase eligibility for the childcare tax credit for parents, increase access to the childcare assistance program for more families, and to eliminate the “cliff effect” that prevents people from advancing in their careers or from taking new opportunities out of fear that they will lose needed childcare assistance. I am hopeful many of these ideas will be enacted and have a positive impact for many families in our state.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you in the Iowa House of Representatives. If you have questions or concerns about this or any other topic, please feel free to contact me at jacob.bossman@legis.iowa.gov.
Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City
One of the first topics discussed at the beginning of every legislative session is the amount of funding for Iowa K-12 schools. Much of that discussion revolves around the undefined phrase “fully funding education.” However, no dollar amount defines that phrase.
The common-sense way to define this term is this: The state keeps the promises it made during the budgeting process in January for that fiscal year. Students, teachers, administrators and property taxpayers all depend on the state fully funding the promises it makes.
Since taking over the majority in 2017, Senate Republicans have fully funded every dollar promised to K-12 education. Over the last three budgets, $263.75 million was promised and delivered to K-12 schools. Additionally, millions of dollars have been allocated for concurrent enrollment and to address inequities in both per-pupil and transportation funding.
In fact, the last time K-12 education was cut was when Chet Culver was governor and Democrats controlled both branches of the Iowa Legislature. Schools were promised $393.9 million over four years, only to have those promises underfunded.
In the coming weeks expect to hear a lot of noise about cutting and fully funding education. However, one certainty will remain - Senate Republicans will continue to make reliable and sustainable promises to Iowa schools.
In 2018, an Iowa Supreme Court decision struck down the 72-hour waiting period before an abortion and claimed the Iowa Constitution provided for a fundamental right to abortion.
In her Condition of the State address, Governor Reynolds urged the House and Senate members to pass Senate Joint Resolution 21 which clarifies that a “right to an abortion” is not guaranteed by the Iowa Constitution.
Under SJR 21, the people of Iowa will decide how Iowa regulates abortion.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City
The 2020 legislative session is officially under way. Thanks to the editorial page and staff of The Journal for again providing this space to stay in touch. I hope to use my column to provide updates on legislation, news, and share stories from the Capitol.
During the months of November and December, most legislators prepare for session by touching base with community leaders and residents. We hear about the priorities of different groups, their legislative requests, and we often problem-solve together. While the topics change slightly from year to year, they center on family economics. People want fair compensation for work, affordable health care and a good school system for their children. Dignity, respect and the ability to provide.
To begin our year, legislators heard updates from the governor, the judicial branch and the Iowa National Guard.
You have free articles remaining.
In many ways, our state reflects larger trends of the country right now. Our economy is steady and should allow us to plan deliberately, make smart investments, and shore up the clear needs of our state. Some of the big issues have been sitting on the back burner.
The governor deserves credit for trying to address a decade long absence of funding for the outdoors, voted into existence by Iowans themselves. As we review her proposal, it should be revised to do less tinkering with the tax code. Despite the state’s low unemployment, families in Iowa need to see a wage that competes with our neighboring states. I expect both parties will propose improvements to child care.
I look forward to hearing your feedback. Please email me any time - Chris.Hall@legis.iowa.gov. I am proud to represent you and will be working with colleagues each week to make this a good year for the people of Sioux City. You have my sincere and humble thanks.
Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City
Good Sunday to all.
The 88th General Assembly gaveled in for the 100-day session on January 13. As usual, the first week was filled with speeches on the Condition of the State and Governor Reynolds' budget priorities, the Condition of the Judiciary, and the Condition of the Iowa National Guard. The first week is also the time to renew friendships and form relationships that will move the state forward for all Iowans.
This past week, the Capitol has been getting back to business as usual. I have submitted a few bills that will help working families and help keep Iowa safe. If any of them gain traction, I will go into them with more detail in a future article.
One of my top priorities this session is to ensure access to quality, affordable health care for Iowans. Our health care system is in crisis with the number of uninsured on the rise again, higher insurance premiums, closing health care facilities, a shortage of mental health services, and increasing prescription drug costs.
In addition to making progress on those issues, we need to make sure Iowans with pre-existing conditions don’t lose access to the health care they currently have. Because of a federal lawsuit in Texas, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that contains protections for Iowans with pre-existing conditions could be overturned later this year.
If the law is overturned, the 1.3 million Iowans with a pre-existing condition would lose their protections overnight. Insurance companies could immediately deny health care to people with pre-existing conditions or just raise their rates so high it becomes unaffordable.
We can’t ignore this issue this session. That’s why I’m working with my colleagues to put new protections in Iowa law to guarantee that Iowans can’t be denied health care because of a pre-existing condition.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
Iowans deserve a tax system that works for all of us. Unfortunately, many Iowans believe the current system is rigged against them. The proposed tax changes floated in the governor’s Condition of the State address are a good example of why.
Her plan is a tax shift that will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of Iowa families. Three in four Iowans likely will see a tax increase. Low-income Iowans and those on a fixed income will be hardest hit.
Iowa’s current tax system already places a higher burden on lower-income Iowans than on the wealthiest. The governor’s proposal makes the situation worse.
I assure you that I’ll assess any tax bill that comes before me this session on four key principles:
• Tax reform must be fair. According to the Iowa Policy Project, when all state and local taxes are accounted for, Iowa’s lowest income earners pay the largest portion of their income in taxes. Changes to Iowa’s tax system should address this situation, not make the problem worse.
• Tax reform must simplify Iowa’s tax code to highlight our state’s true competitiveness. Iowa’s tax code is a confusing collection of credits, deductions and exemptions that do not accurately reflect the cost of living and doing business in Iowa. Our tax rates appear to be among the highest in the nation, but according to the Tax Foundation, taxes paid by Iowans rank our state in the middle of the pack.
• Tax reform must fit our budget situation. Iowa has not approved enough funding for state government to meet the needs of Iowans. Let’s not repeat the mistakes of states such as Kansas, which passed massive tax cuts that have resulted in an ongoing budget crisis and cuts to essential services.
• Tax reform must examine corporate tax credits. The state has slashed funding for vital programs that serve some of our most vulnerable Iowans, while corporate tax credits have been exempt from cuts. We must determine if corporate tax credits offer a good return on investment and benefit Iowans, not just the few businesses that receive them.