Editor's note: Every other Sunday through the conclusion of this year's session of the Iowa Legislature, our local lawmakers will share their Statehouse views.
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City
Happy Easter. This is turning into a beautiful spring and a good time to wrap up the 2019 legislative session.
All year I have talked about barriers to employment and ways we can help remove them for people who want to be in the workforce. I am proud of the progress made toward that goal. I often hear that child care costs are an obstacle for many families. Some parents can’t afford to go back to work - even at this time when our economy desperately needs workers - because the costs of child care are so high. That is the reason I introduced HF 227 - to expand the Iowa Child and Dependent Care Credit to more working Iowa families. This bill (now HF 771) doubles the eligibility cap on household income from $45,000 to $90,000. I was proud to manage this bill as it unanimously passed out of committee. I hope to have the opportunity soon to advocate on the floor for this much-needed tax incentive for middle class families.
I also served on the subcommittee for a bill that will allow people with felony convictions to obtain professional licenses in the fields of electrical, plumbing and HVAC. It passed the House and will help to reduce recidivism while increasing participation in Iowa’s workforce. It’s a win-win. I also successfully attached an amendment to allow those who have completed their barber training while in prison to obtain their barber licenses and hopefully begin work immediately after completing their sentences.
I am committed to doing what I can to remove any unnecessary barriers that keep people out of the workforce and prevent them from improving themselves and the lives of their families - especially at this time when the growth of our local economy is dependent on its ability to grow the workforce.
Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City
Few issues raise the ire of Iowans quite like runaway property tax increases. Because of the structure of Iowa’s property tax laws, an increase in the value of a property can yield significant increases in property tax payments even without any action by elected officials at the local level to increase tax rates. As a result, property taxes for Iowans have more than doubled in the last 18 years. Meanwhile, income for those same people has risen only 43 percent over that same time period.
Senate Republicans released a plan last week to control the growth, improve transparency, and increase accountability of property tax increases. Under Senate Study Bill 1260, when valuations on property rise, the levy rate for cities and counties automatically adjusts so the property taxpayer pays the same tax as they did the previous year. Local governments can raise revenue up to 2 percent from the previous year and 3 percent with a supermajority of their members, but those officials now must actively vote on that increase at a public hearing instead of passively spending the windfall from increased valuations.
Despite claims to the contrary, this bill will not affect any pension payments from local governments nor affect their ability to service their debt.
Last year, an Iowa state representative election was decided by nine votes. There were absentee ballots turned in that could not be authenticated by date. The state will now require county auditors to use a Postal Service intelligent barcode printed on the absentee ballot return envelope. Ballots received after polls close on election day but prior to official canvass shall be counted, if the postmark indicates the ballot entered the federal mail system by the day before election day. This bill works to increase transparency and increase uniformity among counties.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City
What do you want from government? What are your expectations? For most folks, these questions help to explain our view of the world. We expect security, freedom from interference in normal daily life, the ability to raise a family, and the ability to earn an honest living. From there, many variations exist.
It’s popular to believe government should be so limited that we only rely on our own grit. I hold that belief, too, but have on occasion enjoyed reminding people of the value of a fire department or their Social Security check. My grandfather, Connie Bodine, served as long-time city manager of Sioux City before working in the private sector. He believed that without government, capitalism and industry could not respond to the economic demands of the consumer. Government set the table. It was the product of an organized society and helped business to provide goods and services. It enacted society’s needs. If you visit the Sioux City Convention Center, one of his quotes is still inscribed on the wall: “A city, after speech, is said to be the greatest accomplishment of mankind.”
Candidates for elected office are often described by whether or not they have “vision." Do we want the next generation to be smarter? Do we want our children (all children) to live longer, experience greater happiness, and share in the wealth that is a product of our work? What exactly would make next year better than this one?
The Legislature is set to adjourn in the coming weeks. For several years now, I’ve heard the phrase “status quo” to describe a year where things are maintained but not truly considered. Is “status quo” getting us where we need to go? Politics may offend, but your opinion is still needed.
Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City
The House approved funding for the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program last week in the Agriculture and Department of Natural Resources budget. This program was created in 1989 to invest in the enhancement and protection of Iowa's natural and cultural resources. REAP funding is specifically targeted to provide more public land, county conservation, soil and water enhancement, city open spaces and parks, public land management of conservation land, habitat and facilities, historical resources and roadside vegetation. From 1989 through 2017, Woodbury County has received $5,112,417 from the program and hosted 156 REAP projects. The program is authorized to receive $20 million, but the majority party opted to underfund the program by providing only $12 million for the next budget year. Rep. Scott Ourth proposed an amendment to fully fund the program at $20 million, which I supported but the majority party rejected. The budget bill returns to the Senate with the House changes, so I hope the Senate will return the bill to the House with the full funding for REAP.
The state’s privatization of Medicaid showed more signs of trouble last week with U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General investigate whether managed care organizations are putting profits for shareholders ahead of providing care for disabled Iowans who rely on Medicaid. It’s troubling that these concerns have not been investigated sooner given months-old media reports. The announcement of this investigation highlights the need to move the most vulnerable Iowans who need long-term assistance back to the fee-for-service system in place before Gov. Terry Branstad acted unilaterally to privatize the system in 2015.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
Statistics tell us it’s important to recognize and address mental health challenges as early as possible. Unfortunately, Iowa has no clear path to access mental health services when a child is in distress or struggling at school.
HF 690 lays the foundation for a Children’s Mental Health System and integrates it with Iowa’s existing mental health regions. The new system will focus on kids diagnosed with serious emotional disturbance, and will emphasize early detection and rapid mobile response in crisis situations throughout the state.
The Children’s Mental Health System will provide:
• A 24-hour crisis hotline, Your Life Iowa.
• Treatment for serious emotional disturbance, including prevention, early detection and intervention, medication and outpatient therapy.
• Crisis services, including mobile response, stabilization and inpatient treatment.
I am pleased that HF 690 passed the Legislature last week and awaits the governor’s signature.
With youth depression, anxiety and suicide rates rising across the country, I will continue looking for ways to help more kids, ensure services are covered by insurance and provide adequate funding.