INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Jacob Bossman, Jim Carlin, Chris Hall, Tim Kacena, Jackie Smith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City

Good Sunday to all.

The past couple of weeks have been pretty busy. In this past week alone, we have voted on well over 50 pieces of legislation - some good, some bad.

I would like to address two bills affecting our schools. This past week, the majority party passed a 2.3% school funding. Once again, it is not enough support for our schools. Over the past 10 years of Republican leadership, school funding has averaged 1.67%. In the 38 years prior to that, school funding had never fallen below 3%. This drop in funding has resulted in larger class sizes, delays in technology upgrades and reduced opportunities for students. The 2.3% passed is below the governor’s recommendation of 2.5%, and far below the 3% we fought for. In the past 10 years, 126 schools have already closed. In Sioux City, the difference between what we proposed and what passed is $1,018,792.

In my opinion, if we can expand the sales and use tax for aircraft parts and labor to the tune of around $750,000 (H.F. 2573), we should certainly be able to adequately fund our schools. But as the old saying goes, if you want to see a party’s priorities, just look at their budget.