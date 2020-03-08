INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Jacob Bossman, Jim Carlin, Chris Hall, Tim Kacena, Jackie Smith

Editor's note: Every other Sunday through the conclusion of this year's session of the Iowa Legislature, our local lawmakers will share their Statehouse views.
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City
The second funnel in the Iowa Legislature, where a bill must have been voted out of committee in both chambers to be eligible for consideration yet this session (with a few exceptions), is approaching. And while I can’t predict what will survive the funnel, I wanted to provide an update on the issues that are important to me and where those bills are in the process.
In regards to child care, I have introduced bills to expand the state child care tax credit to more families (HF 771), incentivize developers to build high quality daycare facilities (HF2595), and incentivize businesses to offer and expand child care to their employees (HF 2593 and HF 2594). HF 771 has passed out of the House, and is awaiting action by the Senate. The others are scheduled to come up for a vote early this week. Additionally, legislation will be considered soon to increase state child care assistance provider rates and also legislation to address the “cliff effect” to better ease Iowans off of state child care assistance. I believe we must pass all of these bills to really begin to address the issues of both child care access and child care affordability in our state. Both are impacting workforce and impeding the growth of our state’s economy.
For education, we increased investment in general aid for K-12 schools by $85 million, reduced per-pupil inequity in the school funding formula by $10 per student ($5.8 million), and appropriated an additional $7.65 million in funding for school transportation costs. There is also legislation being considered to help train teachers to better deal with disruptive student behavior.
To expand broadband access to all parts of our state, there are bills to provide broadband grants, exempt those grants from state income tax, and establish broadband expansion as an economic development tool to reduce installation costs.
To address health care issues, we passed a bill to help retain Iowa health care professionals. I am also hopeful we will pass legislation to provide prescription drug transparency, cap out-of-pocket insulin costs, and increase access to health care services through tele-health.
Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City
Floor debate was the main focus of the week as we work on sending Senate bills to the House for consideration. We discussed a wide range of topics, including bills on insurance, welfare work requirements, animal cruelty and SSA funding.
An agreement was reached on a K-12 education funding package for the next school year. Investing almost $100 million in new funding for schools, this money will include $7.65 million for transportation equity and $5.8 million for per-pupil equity. The bill passed out of the Senate on Wednesday and is now headed to the governor for her signature.
The Legislature started discussions on a constitutional amendment, HJR 14, to automatically restore the voting rights of felons once they complete their sentence. The Senate passed SF 2348, putting certain restrictions on automatic restoration of voting rights for felons and victim restitution. It also places restrictions only on those felons who have committed terrible crimes, like murder and rape, and requires them to contact the governor’s office to have their voting rights restored.
Senate File 2366 requires individuals receiving taxpayer-funded health care or food assistance to work, volunteer, obtain job training, or other schooling. This bill only applies to able-bodied adults and includes a series of exceptions for those who are not able to work, such as someone who is pregnant, medically exempt, or a caregiver. The goal of this bill is to encourage work. It is designed to ensure taxpayer-funded social programs exist for those people truly in need. It aims to encourage those individuals on public assistance to move to self-sustaining careers for them and their families.
As always, if you have questions or concerns about the issues we are discussing here in the Senate, I encourage you to send me a message or call the Senate switchboard.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City
The current Legislature is focused on making Iowa an attractive place to live and work, and in particular attracting additional workers to help fill jobs in a tight labor market. While many legislators may not realize it, the grant programs currently administered by the Enhance Iowa Board may be the most direct, sure-shot investment to accomplish that goal.
One of those grant programs, the Community Attraction & Tourism (CAT) grant, has a storied history across the state. Originally created by Gov. Tom Vilsack, the CAT program leverages state dollars after a community has raised at least 65 percent of the funds locally. The projects provide recreational, cultural, entertainment and educational value – enhancing communities and providing families with a way to spend time outside of work. Projects are also infrastructure-based, helping to create high-wage construction jobs. Locally, these projects include the Orpheum Theatre and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City, the downtown pavilion in Moville, and the Olson Cultural Events Center in Le Mars. In the future they could assist with the redevelopment of Sioux City’s riverfront.
Over the past 20 years, $185 million of CAT grant awards have leveraged an additional $1.2 billion of investment, driving Iowa’s workforce and infrastructure growth. Between non-funded projects last year and the 25 notices of intent to apply next fiscal year, $9.9 million of requests representing $110 million in projects are on the table. From theaters and museums to new state-of-the-art sports complexes, CAT grants directly impact Iowa’s competitiveness for talent in both rural and urban areas.
The current budget recommendation for CAT is an allocation of $5 million. Communities small and large should encourage legislators to support House File 2603 to double its funding to $10 million. As a non-voting member of the board, I have seen its success and believe in the program.
Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City
Good Sunday to all.
The past couple of weeks have been pretty busy. In this past week alone, we have voted on well over 50 pieces of legislation - some good, some bad.
I would like to address two bills affecting our schools. This past week, the majority party passed a 2.3% school funding. Once again, it is not enough support for our schools. Over the past 10 years of Republican leadership, school funding has averaged 1.67%. In the 38 years prior to that, school funding had never fallen below 3%. This drop in funding has resulted in larger class sizes, delays in technology upgrades and reduced opportunities for students. The 2.3% passed is below the governor’s recommendation of 2.5%, and far below the 3% we fought for. In the past 10 years, 126 schools have already closed. In Sioux City, the difference between what we proposed and what passed is $1,018,792.
In my opinion, if we can expand the sales and use tax for aircraft parts and labor to the tune of around $750,000 (H.F. 2573), we should certainly be able to adequately fund our schools. But as the old saying goes, if you want to see a party’s priorities, just look at their budget.
The majority party also voted to allow guns on school property. In fact, not only on school property, but in all public properties including courthouses. They have also voted to deny employers their right to prohibit weapons on their private business property. I do not have a problem with guns or gun owners like myself. I do have a problem with the state mandating what we can and cannot do at a local level. Knowing what is best for our community is the essence of local control. As the majority party continues to attack a community’s right to govern, it is up to you to let lawmakers at the statehouse know that we elect our local leaders to make the best decisions for our community. After all, one size does not fit all when it comes to public safety.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
Iowa is one of the worst states for protecting pets, but advocates for companion animals are pleased to see the Legislature finally getting close.
HF 737, which passed the Senate 44-3 on Wednesday, will crack down on those who neglect, injure or kill a companion animal. It will also enhance penalties for offenders who commit multiple animal mistreatment crimes. Certain abusers may have to undergo a psychological evaluation and get additional help, such as counseling.
This bill strictly protects companion animals, and will have no bearing on livestock.
It defines “animal mistreatment” in Iowa Code Chapter 717B (Injury to Animals Other than Livestock). Animal mistreatment includes:
• Animal abuse - Intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injuring or killing an animal.
• Animal neglect – Failing to provide an animal with adequate food and water, sanitary and ventilated shelter, and necessary grooming and veterinary care.
• Animal torture - Intentionally or knowingly inflicting severe and prolonged or repeated physical pain that causes serious injury or death to an animal.
• Abandonment of a cat or a dog.
• Injuring a police dog.
It will be an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison, if an animal is seriously injured or killed due to mistreatment.
HF 737 won unanimous approval in the House last year. The Senate amended the bill, so the House must agree to our changes before it can be signed into law.
This is a long-overdue step in the right direction. Last year, the Animal Legal Defense Fund ranked Iowa 49th in the nation for our animal protection laws.