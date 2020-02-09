INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Jacob Bossman, Jim Carlin, Chris Hall, Tim Kacena, Jackie Smith

Linda Kalin, director of the Iowa Poison Control Center (based in Sioux City), presented last week to the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee - which I chair. She provided important information about the role of the statewide Poison Control Center, their operational costs, and the substantial savings that their services provide to insurance companies and hospitals in Iowa as well as to the state of Iowa.

An example of that occurred in our household about three years ago. When arriving home and removing our coats and shoes, one of our twin daughters, then a toddler, made a beeline to inspect the new windows in their bedroom that had been installed during the day. Before I could react, ever-curious Isobel scooped a finger-full of still wet caulk and ingested it. Horrified, I immediately called the Poison Control Hotline who, to our relief, informed us that there was no harm, to have her drink water, and it would pass through her quickly and safely. I know for a fact that had that service not been available in our state that I would have immediately loaded Isobel into the car and sped to the nearest emergency room. So, this service had an immense cost savings, not only to me but to my insurance provider.