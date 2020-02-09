INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Jacob Bossman, Jim Carlin, Chris Hall, Tim Kacena, Jackie Smith

Editor's note: Every other Sunday through the conclusion of this year's session of the Iowa Legislature, our local lawmakers will share their Statehouse views.
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City
Linda Kalin, director of the Iowa Poison Control Center (based in Sioux City), presented last week to the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee - which I chair. She provided important information about the role of the statewide Poison Control Center, their operational costs, and the substantial savings that their services provide to insurance companies and hospitals in Iowa as well as to the state of Iowa.
An example of that occurred in our household about three years ago. When arriving home and removing our coats and shoes, one of our twin daughters, then a toddler, made a beeline to inspect the new windows in their bedroom that had been installed during the day. Before I could react, ever-curious Isobel scooped a finger-full of still wet caulk and ingested it. Horrified, I immediately called the Poison Control Hotline who, to our relief, informed us that there was no harm, to have her drink water, and it would pass through her quickly and safely. I know for a fact that had that service not been available in our state that I would have immediately loaded Isobel into the car and sped to the nearest emergency room. So, this service had an immense cost savings, not only to me but to my insurance provider.
The Iowa Poison Control Center saves the state of Iowa more than $12 million annually, saves insurance companies millions, and provides a needed service to hospitals and emergency responders. Therefore, we all must be involved - hospitals, insurance companies and the state. The insurance companies need to return to the table to keep the Poison Control Center sustainable and serving all Iowans.
Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City
Since we have been working on subcommittees for a few weeks now, committee work has also started to pick up as we get bills ready for floor debate. In my committees last week, we worked with the state treasurer’s office on the creation of an alternative investment platform for the Veteran’s Trust Fund. With a principal balance of $34 million, the fund earned a meager $600,000 last year to fund various veterans' programs. The treasurer’s office will be researching index funds with adequate safeguards. I am optimistic we can double and possibly triple the number of funds available for our veterans.
Last year, I requested a study bill on the viability of alternative placements for students with violent and severe behaviors. SSB 3080 was approved at the subcommittee level, and a number of changes were made by the Senate Education Committee to aid implementation, clarify intent, and provide a more specific allocation of resources for therapeutic classrooms. The goal of this legislation remains the same - giving school districts options for placement of students with violent behavior, keeping teachers safe, and ensuring all students receive the education they deserve.
Iowa counties were ravaged by flood damage last spring when levees were breached due to ice buildup, winter melt and spring rains. Many Iowans were forced out of their homes and had no choice but to suspend farming or business operations due to the unprecedented flooding. The Senate voted to allocate $15 million toward flood relief before adjourning in 2019. The first bill debated of the 2020 session, Senate File 2144, was a supplemental appropriation to again go toward flood relief. This bill appropriates $20 million to the State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to be allocated to local communities to begin repairing levees to protect against potential flooding this spring.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City
Much of the past week focused on flooding and the impact of climate change on daily life and agriculture.
Along with two colleagues from the majority party, I served on a subcommittee to provide an additional $20 million in relief and levee repairs for this past year’s flooding. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security indicates 35 communities have applied for flood relief totaling approximately $135 million of need. The state has received $90 million from the federal government, though a funding gap is expected and will likely need to be addressed again in coming months. The bill has passed the Senate and will be debated on Monday in the House.
On Wednesday, two professors from Iowa State University described the long-term changes we’ve observed in Midwest weather. Precipitation and humidity have both increased in recent decades, with 2019 marking the wettest year on record. Last year’s 50 inches of rain is about 16 inches more than our average from 1980 to 2010.
Precipitation is projected to continue increasing in the coming years, with the largest increases expected in winter and spring. Springtime flooding in particular could pose a threat to Iowa’s important agricultural economy by delaying planting and resulting in loss of yield. More water also means more erosion and more soil loss downstream. This soil contains many of the nutrients used by plants and has potential to impact water quality. The wetter subsoil also impacts the uptake of water by plants like corn, potentially requiring additional fertilizer to obtain the same yield.
It’s a fascinating and complex challenge. To address it, the state should consider upgrades to infrastructure, agricultural research and support for local government to correctly plan.
You have free articles remaining.
Finally, I enjoyed sharing with colleagues the story of the Sioux City Ghosts as part of African American History month. I encourage you all to read their story.
Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City
Good Sunday to all.
The whirlwind of political stories the past two weeks have been something to behold. Announcing of my decision not to seek re-election, the resignation of Supervisor Taylor and, most sadly, the breakdown of the Democratic caucus results that has put not only the Democratic Party in an unfavorable light, but our state’s first-in-the nation caucus on a bullseye for those who have been advocating for our removal from going first.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the opportunity to be your voice in Des Moines, the knowledge I have gained will serve me well as I intend to formally announce next week my intention to run for Woodbury County supervisor in the upcoming special election in April. I have been blessed to have served as your state representative and it has been an honor to do so. Thank you.
Along with my colleagues, I’ve signed onto a four-point plan to make child care more affordable and accessible. These four points include providing grants to expand or open a new licensed child care facility, partnering with small businesses to expand child care, expand child care assistance to another 7,300 children and, lastly, expand the tax credit for child care and dependent care. We need to work together to make sure child care is our top priority this session and I will do all I can in my power to make sure this plan is put through.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
If Iowa is going to compete in the 21st century global economy, we need to make a strong investment in our students and schools.
After several lean years, we ought to set our sights on the long-term payoff we can achieve through a robust investment in education.
The amount approved by the Senate Education Committee for the 2020-2021 school year will not be enough. SSB 3096 increases basic school funding by 2.1% over this school year. This funding helps keep the lights and heat on, make technology improvements, replace outdated textbooks and maintain manageable class sizes.
A 2.1% increase is less than the 2.5% increase that the governor and House Republicans are recommending.
It’s less than the increase the governor and Republican-controlled Legislature approved for out-of-state, for-profit corporations to run the troubled privatized Medicaid program.
We can and should provide additional funding for schools so that they can take care of critical needs they’ve put off for years.
A second bill (SF 2143) provides additional funding for some schools that are falling behind because their local costs are higher than the state funding they receive.
Under the bill, about 190 schools will get an additional $10 per student on top of the basic school funding they’ll receive for the upcoming school year. Taxpayers in all other Iowa school districts will get a small property tax decrease.
The bill also provides additional money for school districts that have high transportation costs, freeing up more school funding for educating kids in their classrooms.