Editor's note: Every other Sunday through the conclusion of this year's session of the Iowa Legislature, our local lawmakers will share their Statehouse views.
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City
The Legislature created the SAVE Fund in 2008 as a successor to the SILO local option that preceded it for a decade. Both programs allowed school districts to make much-needed investments in school infrastructure. SAVE has served as an important tool for districts, allowing them to build modern facilities and provide safe classrooms and state-of-the-art technologies that enhance student learning. However, because SAVE is set to expire in 2029, some schools are finding it difficult to secure financing for continued infrastructure projects.
The House passed an extension of SAVE last session, but it did not move forward in the Senate. Extending SAVE this year is a top priority for me.
I was proud to shepherd House File 425 (now HF546) through the Ways & Means Committee, legislation that will enhance and extend SAVE through 2050. It has now passed both the Education and Ways & Means committees overwhelmingly and in a bipartisan fashion. I look forward to the opportunity to manage this bill on the House floor and advocate again for its passage.
Before SAVE and SILO, the only option for many school districts were bond referendums to fund improvements to aging infrastructure. Since the creation of these funds, the number of bond referendums has decreased dramatically across Iowa as property tax increases are no longer the only way to finance building improvements. An extension of the SAVE fund ensures that this trend will continue.
Another benefit of SAVE is the direct property tax relief provided to high-rate “property poor” districts like Sioux City. Currently, 2.1 percent of the funds generated by SAVE go for that purpose. Under this year’s legislation, that portion will increase to 12 percent over the next 10 years, resulting in more than $120 million in annual property tax relief statewide at full implementation.
Legislation that provides funding for needed school infrastructure while simultaneously giving relief to property taxpayers is a win-win and should be passed as soon as possible.
Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City
Friends,
Week eight in the Legislature was the first funnel week of the year. This deadline requires bills to be out of their originating chamber’s committee in order to be considered for the rest of this year.
Senate File 206 is a proposal that requires the legislative council to create an interim study committee to review state and federal laws relating to students with individualized education programs (IEPs). Current law requires that SWDs (students with disabilities) be taught in the least-restrictive environment possible. This has resulted in an increased number of IEP students in general education classrooms. Most general education teachers do not have the training to handle some of the behavior issues IEP students display which can result in disruptions to the entire classroom. The committee shall receive input from the Department of Education, the AEAs, school administrators, special education teachers, general education teachers, school boards, mental health professionals and parents. It is my hope that valuable insights can be derived from which a gradual, reality-based process can be implemented.
One of the bills discussed this past week addresses a problem that has annoyed all of us. Senate File 380 prohibits a person from staying in the left-hand lane of a road too long knowing someone is trying to pass them. The left lane on a road is intended to be used for passing slower cars and can often lead to slowing down traffic when drivers “camp” there.
Senate Joint Resolution 16 proposes an amendment to the Iowa Constitution that would require a supermajority vote by the Legislature for certain changes to the Iowa tax code that would result in an increase to the state individual income taxes. The proposed constitutional amendment puts the decision to add enhanced taxpayer protections with the people.
Have a great week.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City
Public land plays a special role in the lives of Iowans. For many of us, early memories recall time spent on the lake, sharing a picnic with family, riding bicycles, or hiking in a park. We need to continue that legacy for future Iowans and look for ways to expand outdoor opportunities in the state. Two bills introduced this past week would put the future of Iowa’s wildlife areas in jeopardy.
House File 542 would prohibit the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and county conservation boards from using state money to acquire land. Creating new bike trails and expanding land for public use would be difficult because state funds couldn’t be used to help finance the projects. The bill also eliminates financial incentives for people to donate land or use their land for public good, including water quality projects.
After hundreds of Iowans showed up to oppose the bill, legislators chose not to advance it in the House. However, a similar bill is being considered in the Iowa Senate, Senate Study Bill 1221. The bill prohibits the state from acquiring land for water pollution control projects and limits what kinds of land the state can purchase. The bill passed out of the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee this past week and can be debated in the Senate.
Iowa is currently ranked 47th in the nation for percentage of public land available to its residents. To grow our state’s population and make it an attractive place to live, we should invest in the outdoors and embrace it as an opportunity. Time spent outside has created many jobs for rural Iowa, along with economic opportunity, public health benefits and, yes, memories. As much as they are short-sighted, these bills imperil what is owed to the next generation.
Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City
Good Sunday to you all.
This past week was “funnel” week, meaning it was the last week for House bills/resolutions to be passed out of House committees. The Public Safety Committee passed several bills last week, including bills addressing traffic cameras and medical cannabis. HSB 125 originally would have banned all traffic safety cameras used by law enforcement for traffic control. This would have had both a negative impact on maintaining public safety on the roads in Sioux City and eliminated a substantial revenue source for other public safety needs like fire major response equipment and ambulance chassis replacement. Fortunately, the bill was amended to keep the cameras but with 60 percent of the revenue going to the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 40 percent to Sioux City and other cities for public safety purposes. This is certainly an improvement, but I am working on several amendments to improve the bill for Sioux City and the other cities affected. I am reserving a final judgment on the bill until it becomes clear what amendments will be accepted.
I am more optimistic about HSB 244, a medical cannabis bill that expands the state’s current cannabidiol program in several ways. One of the simplest changes is updating the definition of pain that’s admissible for medical cannabis treatment from “untreatable pain” to “severe and chronic pain.” Additionally, the bill removes the 3 percent THC cap for medical cannabis and allows dispensaries to dispense 20 grams over a 90-day period. These two changes will make the program more accessible and effective for Iowans suffering from chronic pain. The bill also allows dispensaries to employ licensed pharmacists or pharmacy technicians and allows felons with chronic pain to apply for a medical cannabidiol registration card.
Stay tuned for updates.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
We are now about halfway through the 2019 legislative session. Thanks to all who have spoken up to help keep good initiatives alive and on their way to becoming law. And another big “thank you” to Iowans who have raised the alarm to stop bad bills that could hurt their families and their communities. Your vigilance and your voices make a big difference.
A few bipartisan successes moving ahead because of you include:
• Ensuring every vote counts (HF 608).
• Improving mental health care for Iowa children (SF 479).
• Preventing professionals from losing their license if they fall behind in repaying student loans (SF 304).
• Strengthening our rural economy by growing industrial hemp (SF 279).
• Using technology and other innovative solutions to make up school snow days (SF 480).
• Making transportation costs more manageable for rural schools (HF 307).
Iowans tell us they are frustrated by the growing influence of special interests in state government. In recent years, the governor and Legislature have imposed policies that don’t reflect Iowa values and aren’t in the best interest of everyday Iowans. That’s led to stagnant wages, rising health care costs and more Iowans living paycheck to paycheck.
I support a plan to Put Iowans First again by focusing on our shared values of fairness, compassion, dignity, equality and liberty. That means:
• Bringing better jobs to every Iowa community.
• Affordable, accessible health care and mental health care for all Iowans.
• Making Iowa schools the best in the country again.
• Revitalizing our small towns and rural areas by building on what makes them unique.
For more information on the Putting Iowans First plan, go to www.IowansFirst.com. Please continue sharing your thoughts about what’s happening at home and what’s happening at the Statehouse. It’s the best way to get Iowa back on the right track.