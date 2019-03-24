Editor's note: Every other Sunday through the conclusion of this year's session of the Iowa Legislature, our local lawmakers will share their Statehouse views.
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City
Waters have risen in the Midwest and flooding has reached historic levels, impacting our friends and neighbors. In addition to your prayers and acts of service, it is important to be cognizant of a few points that can only help with recovery.
1. Be safe; don’t go around barricades. Even as waters recede, know that they are there for a reason and will be removed when the road is able to be traveled on.
2. Please self-report any damage to your properties. As the state and local governments are applying for federal assistance, certain thresholds must be met. Accurate and complete information only helps to meet those thresholds sooner and ensure faster delivery of qualified aid.
Governor Reynolds has already issued a disaster declaration for Woodbury County. For information on state disaster assistance programs, visit this web page. Contact me at jacob.bossman@legis.iowa.gov if you need help connecting with state assistance. Know you are not in this alone.
3. Don’t become complacent. The waters are receding, but we are just entering the traditional spring thaw. So, we may continue to have issues with high water, fast flows, and saturated ground until summer. And heavy rains and fast melts could exacerbate already tenuous conditions. Be aware and be prepared.
4. Help your neighbors, but don’t impede - coordinate with emergency management personnel and law enforcement. They will let you know how best to assist.
5. Be wary of misinformation and verify before sharing on social media. Local emergency management professionals, law enforcement, FEMA, state agencies and the Army Corps of Engineers are among the entities that have accurate and timely information. You can trust those sources.
Iowans are resilient and also selfless and effectual. I want to thank everyone who has reached out to help a neighbor in need - with a meal or a kind word, providing a bed or help ripping out waterlogged drywall. You are what makes Iowa great and what defines us as Iowans. I am proud to call Iowa my home and to serve great people who put others ahead of themselves.
Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City
Rep. Jacob Bossman and I met last Sunday with Gov. Kim Reynolds who flew into Sioux City to assess flood damage as part of her tour around the state that day. Her disaster proclamation will mobilize Disaster Case Management, DOT and Homeland Security assets to assist residents of 41 Iowa counties. Due to a soil saturation rate of 94 percent and a weather forecast calling for more rain, it is far from over.
There are thousands of able-bodied Iowans who are currently in our safety net welfare programs. SF 538 asks Iowans who are able to work, volunteer or participate in educational training to give back to their community in order to continue to receive Medicaid (health care) benefits. The goal is to help these Iowans get the skills and education to lift themselves out of having to rely on government assistance. If you are able and capable of contributing to your community through work or volunteering, you should provide something back to the community that is supporting your health care needs. Getting off of welfare and into the workforce will change a person’s life, their kids' lives and the trajectory of their entire family.
On Friday, I had the great privilege of meeting our nation’s Secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson. Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst were also present to participate in a bill signing ceremony that addressed one of the realities all career military families face. They are frequently on the move every 18 to 24 months. Obtaining licensure or certification every time they move makes it particularly hard on military spouses and the family budget. Iowa will be the first state in the country to pass an expedited licensing process for spouses of active duty members of the United States military who are stationed in Iowa.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City
My heart goes out to the families, farms and businesses impacted by flooding in the state. So far, the governor has designated 57 counties in Iowa as disaster areas and the impact to agriculture, homes and levees is projected at a cost of over $1.6 billion. Outflows have been decreased at Gavins Point Dam, but despite those precautions tributaries continue to flow into the Missouri River at record levels.
Assistance is now available to Iowans who have been impacted by the flooding. The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants up to $5,000 for household incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a household of three. These grants are available for home or car repairs, clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) website and potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the governor’s disaster proclamation to submit a claim. Residents may also call the Iowa Department of Homeland Security by dialing 2-1-1 with questions or concerns about the flooding and steps they should take.
Finally, the Iowa Department of Revenue has granted a 30-day extension and suspension of any penalty or interest for taxpayers whose principal residence or business is located in a disaster area and whose payment or return is due on or before March 31 as a response to the governor’s disaster declaration.
As sustained flooding is likely in the weeks and months ahead, please take care, keep faith and continue to support your neighbors during this challenging time.
Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City
Good Sunday to you all.
My focus recently has been on the state/federal response to flooding in western Iowa and Sioux City and establishing a strong children’s mental health care system in Iowa.
Governor Reynolds is submitting an expedited presidential disaster request to secure from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) both public assistance dollars for damage to roads, bridges and water plants and individual assistance dollars for damaged homes.
In the meantime, Sioux City residents can apply for the individual disaster assistance grant program on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing, or food and temporary housing expenses. Sioux City residents can prepare themselves for further flooding by developing a plan to evacuate their homes at a moment’s notice and putting together a “Go Kit” with money, medication and other essentials to take with them. Also monitor flood gauges, current hazards and flood warnings on the National Weather Service website.
I voted reluctantly with the majority of my House colleagues to approve legislation creating a new children’s mental health system. It’s a good start, but it didn’t go far enough in addressing the crisis. I’ll be working to strengthen the bill to cover more kids and make sure services are covered by insurance. The key to making this system work will be investing the resources necessary to provide the services these kids need. Unfortunately, the only plan we’ve seen from majority party lawmakers and the governor so far to fund the new system is to take money from mental health services for adults and shift it to kids.
The Legislature should also act to protect Iowans with pre-existing conditions and fix our broken Medicaid system that is bankrupting providers and denying care to Iowans.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
The state’s nonpartisan Revenue Estimating Conference (REC), a three-person panel of budget experts, met last week to review state finances and update Iowa’s revenue outlook for Fiscal Year 2019 (the current fiscal year) and Fiscal Year 2020, which begins July 1.
The revenue estimate for FY20 was lowered by $20 million. The Legislature must use that updated estimate in crafting next year’s state budget. The expected drop in state revenue for next year raises big concerns about how the majority party is managing Iowa’s economy and your hard-earned tax dollars.
As the budget process moves forward, I will continue Putting Iowans First by pushing to create good jobs, invest in K-12 schools, keep down the cost of college and job training, make affordable health care available throughout Iowa, and enhance our quality of life.
At the same time, I am fighting to stop bills that are bad for Iowans and the future of our state. There are many ill-conceived ideas that should not become law, including:
• SF 237 – Replaces merit with politics in selecting Iowa judges. Passed Senate; now in House.
• SF 438 – Eliminates key health requirements for schools. Passed Senate; now in House.
• SF 508 – Allows businesses to discriminate against customers who don’t share their beliefs. Eligible for debate on the Senate floor.
• SF 547 – Gives taxpayer dollars to private school students. Eligible for debate on the Senate floor.
• SF 548 – Limits the opportunity to expand public lands and conservation in Iowa. Passed Senate; now in House.
• SF 575 – Restricts Iowans’ constitutional right to vote. Eligible for debate on the Senate floor.
• SF 583 – Kills jobs and the growth of clean energy by raising taxes on solar customers. Passed Senate; now in House.
I encourage you to contact your legislators about the bills you think should move forward and those you believe must be stopped.