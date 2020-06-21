INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Jacob Bossman, Jim Carlin, Tim Kacena, Jackie Smith

Editor's note: This is the final installment of Inside the Capitol for this year's Iowa legislative session.
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City
Child care is a huge area of need for our community. Whether to address a barrier to workforce in the time of historically low unemployment that we saw earlier this year or in a time of pandemic when essential workers struggled to find care for their loved ones, access to child care has been and continues to be an urgent deficit that needs to be addressed.
This session, to that end, I introduced bills to bring the state reimbursement rate more in line with the private sector, establishing a tax credit program to encourage employers to provide child care for their employees, and creating incentives for developers to build child care facilities. The House passed legislation that would end the “cliff effect” by allowing families on the state child care assistance program to better themselves without fear of losing needed child care. This legislation passed the House with bipartisan support but did not advance in the Senate.
I am proud that the House kept our commitment to Iowans on a number of priorities. In addition to child care, legislation seeking to expand access to broadband, telehealth and EMS services received wide bipartisan support. Unfortunately, I’m disappointed that these priorities did not advance in the Senate and will have to wait another year to be considered. I will continue to work with my colleagues and all stakeholders to find resolutions that can get support next session.
Even in the midst of unprecedented times, I am proud that we were able to enact a responsible state budget for the people of Iowa that still funds our priorities (such as increasing the investment in K-12 education to an all-time high level of nearly $3.4 billion). This was only possible because of our disciplined approach to budgeting over the past few years. We will weather this storm together and continue to push for common-sense solutions for all Iowans.
Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City
We came to the Statehouse in January with a lot of optimism about the future. Then, COVID-19 arrived. We had no idea how a pandemic would affect our state. It was impossible to gauge its magnitude with information changing daily. Despite this, we were all certain that Iowans would face it with courage and resolve.
We began the year with record-low unemployment. In efforts to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many restaurants, shops and stores had to shut their doors. Unfortunately, some of those doors were shut permanently. One of our main tasks was to get Iowa's economy on a path to recovery.
The pandemic obviously had a major effect on what type of tax reform was possible this year, but we were still able to make some reforms and ensure the stimulus payments many people received would not be taxed.
A license ensures consumers can depend on reliable and professional service. However, Iowa's excessive licensing is a significant burden for low-income Iowans. HF 2627 starts to ease those burdens by waiving first-time licensing application fees for low-income individuals, and credits work performed/licenses from other states.
We also passed a conservative budget that focuses state spending on the areas that matter most – health care, K-12 education and public safety.
In addition, we passed common-sense voter identification security features for absentee ballots and legislation that will help teachers facing violent students in the classroom. The session concluded with the passage of Alfie's law. It included a pro-life amendment requiring a 24-hour waiting period prior to having an abortion.
I am very confident in the resilience of Iowans. Please feel free to email me with questions or concerns during the interim.
Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City
Good Sunday to all.
As I sit today writing my final Inside the Capitol article as a state legislator, I want to thank the voters in the 14th District for giving me the opportunity to be your voice at the Capitol the past four years. When I became the ex-facto candidate four years ago, I had no idea that I would witness the changing of our state in front of my eyes with no power to stop it. Over the past four years I had to sit and watch the majority party Republicans gut workers’ rights, change workers' compensation benefits, limit the availability to seek justice within the courts, restrict voters' rights to make it harder to vote, take away local control from those that we have elected to make decisions that are unique to our community, and tell a woman that she does not have the right to choose what decision she makes regarding her health. I have witnessed special outside interests dictate the agenda of the Legislature with exuberant support so they will have the financial backing to win their next election.
It is beyond me that the Legislature continues to restrict your right to vote, the one right that truly does make us so very different from other nations and states. The latest change came in the middle of the night on the last day of session, restricting our elected county auditor from using best means available to correct absentee ballots to ensure that everyone has the right to make sure their vote is counted.
I am humbled and honored to have served you. Thank you.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
The state budget is paid for with Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars and should reflect your priorities. That’s why a balanced budget based on the latest revenue estimates is the first and foremost obligation of the Legislature.
Unfortunately, the $8 billion bundle approved for the fiscal year beginning July 1 failed Iowans on many levels.
Not only was the giant budget passed quickly in the middle of the night with no chance for Iowans to review it and offer feedback, it fails to address immediate concerns in need of balanced solutions, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes:
• Protecting the health and safety of all Iowans.
• Stabilizing the economy and Iowans’ financial security needs.
• Creating a comprehensive Iowa-focused COVID-19 recovery plan.
Instead of spending their time making Iowans' lives better, many legislators focused on divisive, partisan issues in the closing days of session. Most strikingly, Iowa’s successful, record-setting June 2 primary election was met with more efforts to discourage Iowans from exercising their constitutional right to vote.
Iowans expect action from leaders. People are paying attention, speaking out and demanding results. They’re making it clear that they want us to work together for healthier, happier, safer and stronger communities.
As leaders, we have a responsibility to listen, learn and deliver for all Iowans — those who may not share our interests or political views, who don’t look like us or have our resources, and who haven’t had the opportunities we’ve received.
Throughout the interim, I will continue working toward these goals and providing updates through e-newsletters, social media and local meetings.
For the latest progress on what’s happening in state government and its impact locally, stay tuned to senate.iowa.gov/democrats.
To contact me, follow my social media channels or subscribe to my updates, go to senate.iowa.gov/senator/jackie-smith.
