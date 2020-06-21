INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Jacob Bossman, Jim Carlin, Tim Kacena, Jackie Smith

As I sit today writing my final Inside the Capitol article as a state legislator, I want to thank the voters in the 14th District for giving me the opportunity to be your voice at the Capitol the past four years. When I became the ex-facto candidate four years ago, I had no idea that I would witness the changing of our state in front of my eyes with no power to stop it. Over the past four years I had to sit and watch the majority party Republicans gut workers’ rights, change workers' compensation benefits, limit the availability to seek justice within the courts, restrict voters' rights to make it harder to vote, take away local control from those that we have elected to make decisions that are unique to our community, and tell a woman that she does not have the right to choose what decision she makes regarding her health. I have witnessed special outside interests dictate the agenda of the Legislature with exuberant support so they will have the financial backing to win their next election.