INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Jim Carlin, Chris Hall, Tim Kacena, Jackie Smith

One of the first things we did during our fifth week in the Senate was pass our education funding bills, Senate File 2164 and Senate File 2142. These bills together mean approximately $90 million in increased funding for Iowa schools. We are working with the House and governor to find middle ground on a funding amount that is sustainable and responsible. Our defined goals are to prioritize K-12 education and ensure money remains to fund other priorities, like public safety and easing the tax burden on Iowans.

Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City

The University of Northern Iowa brought many of their students and faculty to the Capitol this past Monday. It was great to see the showcase and hear directly from campus leaders. Within that group, I was extremely pleased to visit with Dr. Alan Heisterkamp.

Many Journal readers will know Alan from his work in Sioux City Community Schools and later with the Waitt Institute. Alan now leads the Center for Violence Prevention at UNI which does incredible work across the state and also houses the Governor’s Office on Bullying Prevention. (Side note: Alan and Roger Wendt knew me as a sixth-grader at Hoover Middle School, where they saw me in the principal’s office just once or twice.)