Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City
Estate and inheritance taxes are burdensome and discourage business investment. Oftentimes, family-owned farms bear the brunt of these taxes, which threatens families’ agricultural legacies and makes it difficult and costly to pass these businesses down to future generations. The inheritance tax doesn’t serve any purpose except forcing family farms and family-run businesses to waste precious capital on costly tax planning and, in too many cases, paying taxes on income or property that have already been taxed once. Those farms and businesses are already paying tax revenue into the state coffers. They should not have to borrow money to pay inheritance taxes to keep the farm or business. Spouses and lineal ascendants and descendants were already exempt. SF 1 eliminates the burden the tax places on family members who inherit assets such as farmland and may not be able to pay the tax.
The judicial nomination reform negotiations are a work in progress. It now appears that the election of district court judges will remain substantively the same. The process to select the members for the nominating committee for Court of Appeals and Supreme Court of Iowa will transition to the governor and legislative leaders from both parties choosing the lawyer and non-lawyer members of the nominating committee.
Proposed property tax reform legislation may limit the amount of tax increase cities can impose to property owners to the rate of inflation.
The completion of Highway 20 was a game changer for the economy of northwest Iowa. Veterans and friends from the American Legion approached Sen. Waylon Brown and me with a request to name it. The bill has been drafted and should go through the Transportation Committee this week. Should it pass, Highway 20 will be renamed Iowa Patriots’ Memorial Highway.
Have a great week.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City
Throughout the last two weeks, I’ve heard from citizens and attorneys – Republican, Independent and Democrat – who are opposed to changing Iowa’s non-partisan system for selecting judges. The way Iowa selects judges has been a model for the nation for decades. It’s fair, impartial and non-partisan and has resulted in conservative-leaning organizations like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ranking Iowa ninth best for the impartiality of its judges.
Why does a business organization believe impartial courts are important? Because trillions of dollars are exchanged in commerce, business and investment decisions by business leaders each year in our nation’s economy. With each decision, executives know that a level playing field and impartial referee could make the difference in how their investment moves forward.
Many other states allow political influence to enter the process – either by selecting judges through multi-million-dollar political campaigns where expensive ads are purchased and big donors courted or by allowing partisan elected officials to rig the rules and choose only judges who share their worldview.
In today’s hyper-partisan times, the last thing we need is for politics to take over Iowa’s judicial system, as well. The bill under consideration is a power grab that threatens the checks and balances of our system of government. It would mean the party in control of the executive and legislative branches of government would also control the judicial branch.
For context, Gov. Kim Reynolds has made two appointments to the Supreme Court in the past year and current appointed commissioners total 70 Republicans, three Democrats and four Independent members. The public is tired of politicians using elected office to reinforce their own power, especially when it doesn’t reflect the public itself.
Late last week, the Republican plan moved forward allowing politicians and campaign donors to pick Iowa judges. The bill will be eligible for debate this week.
Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City
Good Sunday to you all.
Two important issues before the Legislature are mental health care and judges.
Making mental healthcare affordable and accessible for all Iowans needs to be a priority. This is a public health crisis that we can start to address by hiring more mental health professionals. We should expand the work of the Iowa Department of Public Health to not only raise awareness but also help with early identification of mental health conditions in our kids. Another step is making sure kids are covered in our current mental health delivery system, which isn’t the case today. Creating better partnerships with local schools will help schools identify kids with adverse childhood experiences that often lead to mental health issues and address them before they develop into tragedies like youth suicide.
Proposed changes to Iowa’s process for appointing judges poses a threat to constitutional principles like separation of powers and a fair, nonpartisan judiciary that Iowans have long valued and respected. The House Judiciary Committee passed HSB 110 - a bill to make it so that appointees to the state and district judicial nominating commissions are appointed by politicians instead of by active lawyers - last week. Passing this bill through the full House would politicize our courts by ending our merit-based system for nominating judges through nonpartisan commissions and giving full control over judicial appointments to the party in power. Political ideology would become the standard for appointing Iowa’s judges instead of temperament, knowledge and experience.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform ranks Iowa’s judges, selected through the current merit-based system, the ninth most impartial in the country. Additionally, the Chamber ranks Iowa’s courts as the 13th best overall in the nation. Let’s stick with what works and reject HSB 110.
Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
A bipartisan bill was introduced last week to bring the economic benefits of industrial hemp to Iowa.
The new bill will legalize the cultivation and sale of industrial hemp, which will be regulated through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Nearly every member of the Iowa Senate signed on to co-sponsor the bill, which reflects the widespread popularity of bringing hemp production to our state.
The recently passed U.S. Farm Bill clarified that hemp is an agricultural commodity. In addition, industrial hemp has been removed from the list of controlled substances, which allows states to regulate its production.
This low-input, sustainable crop holds great promise for Iowa agriculture and economic growth. Hemp can now be transported for interstate commerce, opening up opportunities for growers, processors, trucking companies, finance, advertising, and more.
Thousands of products can be made from hemp, which does not contain measurable amounts of the chemical intoxicant found in marijuana. Iowa’s farmers, rich soil and great growing weather could make us a leader in this emerging market. Homegrown stalks and seeds can be used in paper, fabric, feed, fuel, hygiene products, building materials, and more.
Industrial hemp was widely grown in North America for centuries. While it is still used in the United States, most hemp product manufacturers import hemp seed, oil and fiber from other countries because the Controlled Substances Act prohibited American farmers from growing the crop for decades.