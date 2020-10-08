JEREMY TAYLOR: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

When a Rockwell City police officer was killed in the line of duty, I learned his widow and young children would lose their health insurance coverage. My plan became policy: today no county deputy/correctional officer will ever lose family health insurance due to a line of duty death. I will continue supporting law enforcement who risk their lives every day.

Because I view serving our county in my hometown as a privilege, I’ve donated any voted-upon salary raises to the United Way, Sheriff’s Training Center and Courthouse.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, I am a chaplain and major in the Iowa National Guard and should you re-elect me, I want you to know I plan to be called to serve our country by a deployment to the Middle East. Furthermore, I also want you to know that despite my effort to meet the letter of the law, I made a regrettable mistake in establishing my familial residency. This was a humbling and valuable lesson from which I have learned a great deal.

I would be honored to have your support to continue serving you and your family.

Jeremy Taylor is the Republican nominee for District 3 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 3 election.

