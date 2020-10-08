JEREMY TAYLOR: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

After previously serving on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, I hope to return and continue my record of providing solutions and real results during challenging times. I’ll work tirelessly for families and taxpayers in a fiscally responsible way.
I’ll help our board continue record economic development building on over $2.2 billion in expansions for high-paying jobs to lessen our shared tax burden.
The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce endorsed my campaign knowing that I’ve helped represent the county on the kind of planned-for interstate interchange that has spurred growth elsewhere; led county participation in the new Ag Expo Center, helping secure $13.9 million in our Reinvestment District; and I’m committed to Essential Air Service. I desire to work cooperatively to help site development that allows for future growth.
I’ve helped lower the tax levy a record five years straight by being a taxpayer watchdog on the budget. I’ve advocated using gaming revenue for property tax relief and authored the plan to dedicate $28 million in property tax relief over 20 years (50% of future CF Industries revenue). I’ll fight to make the Taxpayers First Resolution a reality during these tough times.
When Siouxland Paramedics no longer serviced our area, I found a solution to provide paramedic coverage -- without a tax increase. I’ll advocate creative solutions to look out for your family budget without the loss of services.
In over 150 meetings, my opponent’s (only!) agenda item addressed the necessary gravel roads issue. His solution? Demand property taxpayers pay $10 million over 5 years, the single largest property tax increase in decades. Instead, I’ll help see through my plan the board supported to rebuild county roads by borrowing against future CF Industries revenue.
In 2015, I answered a call for change along with a Republican and a Democrat (whose rhetoric on teamwork actually matched his actions). We provided detailed agendas, livestreaming, met in rural areas, and opened up county government. I’ll continue to push for greater accountability and accessibility.
The regional cooperation of Rolling Hills for mental health services is outstanding -- just ask our largest mental health provider, Siouxland Mental Health -- and will allow for greater spending authority as we set up a children’s system. I hope to continue this positive partnership which makes a difference in people’s lives.
I’ve led in long-term planning by closing Prairie Hills, saving $1.2 million the next decade in energy costs and wasteful repairs; becoming the first all-LED lit county in Iowa; collaborating with the Clerk of Courts and Treasurer’s moves for efficiency; and overseeing a successful courthouse centennial. I’m committed to long-term planning from the courthouse to our new criminal justice facility.
When a Rockwell City police officer was killed in the line of duty, I learned his widow and young children would lose their health insurance coverage. My plan became policy: today no county deputy/correctional officer will ever lose family health insurance due to a line of duty death. I will continue supporting law enforcement who risk their lives every day.
Because I view serving our county in my hometown as a privilege, I’ve donated any voted-upon salary raises to the United Way, Sheriff’s Training Center and Courthouse.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, I am a chaplain and major in the Iowa National Guard and should you re-elect me, I want you to know I plan to be called to serve our country by a deployment to the Middle East. Furthermore, I also want you to know that despite my effort to meet the letter of the law, I made a regrettable mistake in establishing my familial residency. This was a humbling and valuable lesson from which I have learned a great deal.
I would be honored to have your support to continue serving you and your family.
Jeremy Taylor is the Republican nominee for District 3 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 3 election.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!