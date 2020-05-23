JEREMY TAYLOR: Here's why you should vote for me in 4th District U.S. House primary

I am the most conservative candidate who can win the general election. I have an A ranking from the NRA, and I am the only legislator with an A ranking from the American Conservative Union. (Iowa State Sen. Randy Feenstra has a B lifetime, a D in 2016.) I am supported by over 60 Fourth District conservative activists, faith leaders and elected officials, including the co-chair of the Iowa Trump campaign, the lead counsel for Iowa’s “Heartbeat Bill,” and the ISU College Republicans.

Congressman King nearly lost a very safe Republican seat to a Democrat aligned with self-avowed socialist Bernie Sanders, and that was before he lost committee assignments and influence with President Trump. I will advocate to have a seat on committees like Agriculture, Judiciary and Small Business that are so critical to the Fourth District, especially as we move to reopen our economy.

I will stand on principle over political gain. In the Iowa House, I broke with my own caucus to vote against an HHS budget containing taxpayer-funded abortion. But when Sen. Feenstra promised on principle to never expand gambling, he voted “Yes” in committee — only to turn around and vote “No” on the Senate floor. The lead lobbyist for the bill then set up a fundraising PAC for Feenstra’s congressional run.