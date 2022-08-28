JIM RIXNER: Positive developments for mental, public health

Given the state of political divisions in our country growing ever wider on a daily basis, I have been prompted to reflect on a comparison with China.
XI Jinping, the party boss and president of China, is fond of saying that China is one country with two systems. That reference is to the nature of the relationship between mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau. The expressed fiction is that somehow the mainland and those two entities can co-exist with a certain level of autonomy and freedom. Of course that is not true anymore than China’s supposed liberation of Tibet and the uplifting of the Uygur people by forced re-education in western China.
In our land, we are rapidly moving toward two countries under one system. Unfortunately, this is not fiction. We remain united as a country but nearly half of the states are moving in two very different directions. Our institutions remain in place and, at least, we have a somewhat cohesive foreign policy. However, on the domestic level our differences are beginning to rival the bitter times prior to the outbreak of our Civil War. This has been most obviously manifested in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade. But the divisions are widening on countless issues.
From voting rights restrictions to the gerrymandering of congressional districts, state legislatures have poisoned the electoral process. The vastly different views and laws related to gun control are another example.
Rights that were once accepted as just and constitutional, are now considered fair game to modify and revise.
We are divided on the approaches to the climate crisis that may destroy the planet. It is not only the people who represent us, we, as a people can no longer find common ground around the basic values that we need to unite us a nation.
Issues of racism and childhood poverty plague our society. I fear the direction that we are headed and I pray that we come together to respect one another and solve the grave problems we face. I intend to keep harboring that hope and commit myself to fostering that effort wherever and whenever I can. Let us work on having one country with one system for all. Let’s all keep Hope alive!!
In that spirit, I wish to conclude this column with two very positive developments worth mentioning.
First, the implementation of a National Suicide Hotline number that will be lifesaving for so many people: that number is 988 and it is the mental health hotline to call when one is in crisis and considering self-harm. The call will be answered by trained counselors familiar with local resources. The pandemic has enhanced isolation and heightened anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses for hundreds of thousands of individuals so access to this number and the people responding is a remarkable achievement. This may be one of the most positive developments associated with the pandemic. I encourage everyone to spread the word about this number and encourage people to call when necessary.
The other positive development is the recent merger of the state of Iowa’s Department of Public Health with the Department of Human Services. This has been years in the making and it will make a big difference to the people of our state. This merger was effective July 1 and now all the details are being worked out.
The most significant part to the merger is that it allows the medical expertise of the state health department to be directly involved in the delivery of care to the mentally ill and developmentally disabled Iowans. Further, it overcomes the obstacles to the delivery care to those individuals who unfortunately suffer from both mental illness and substance abuse. The majority of states already have combined those services and this is huge step forward for Iowa. As director Kelli Garcia states, “This is a major milestone in a monumental effort to really think holistically about how to serve Iowans.” I am glad to conclude this column on such positive happenings and I sincerely hope and pray that there are more to come in the future! Keep the faith and never lose hope!
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.
We have lived in Sioux City for just over 47 years, but as I have mentioned in previous columns, I was born and raised in the great city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As a Pittsburgh native, I endeavor to keep in touch with local happenings back there by reading the hometown newspaper, “The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette”. Recently, Brandon McGinley, the deputy editorial page editor for that newspaper wrote a column that I found quite meaningful and most relevant to the current state of our society and our beloved country. The article referenced two deceased native Pittsburghers and their significant lasting contributions to the world we live in. Those two individuals were Fred Rogers, the creator of Mister Rogers Neighborhood” and David McCullough, the distinguished historian of America and its people.
To quote Mr. McGinley on Fred Rogers: “I’ve long thought that Fred Rogers was the last great liberal in America. I don’t mean that he was a man of the left or even a supporter of the Democratic Party: I mean that he taught certain values-tolerance, respect, love- that are essential to a thriving democratic society, and managed to do so in a way that crossed all boundaries of religion, and ideology, race and class. In fact, I would say he was the public figure who really believed –and could convince others to believe-that if everyone lived these values, we could all live together in peace and justice. That belief, or the last person trustworthy enough to make that belief credible, passed away on February 27, 2003.”
On David McCullough, Mr. McGinley wrote: “If Fred Rogers was the last liberal, David McCullough may have been the last American optimist. I don’t mean that he regarded the ambiguous glass as half-full or that he believed the country’s best days were still to come, though both of these were true. I mean that he had an apparently unshakeable confidence that we could take in the entire scope of the American past- its cruelty and its heroism, its injustice and its progress-and remain hopeful about the American future. And not only did he believe it; he, like Fred Rogers, could convince others to believe it too. Republicans and Democrats, men and women, academics and enthusiasts and the merely curious- anyone could pick up a McCullough book or watch a McCullough documentary or listen to a McCullough speech and come away both knowing more about America and loving her more. That optimism, or at least the last person trustworthy enough to make it credible passed away on August 7, 2022.”
My final quote from his column: “to have an honest optimism, you need to be a little bit behind to take in the entire view, to see what’s good and bad about the proposed future. And there must be real goodness in each person, that can be the foundation for that future. That’s what Fred Rogers and David McCullough, each in their own way, taught millions of Americans.”
Mr. McGinley concludes his column with an expression that these two wonderful individuals and the values and vision they represent are irreplaceable in our country given the current atmosphere of divisiveness and hostility. I sincerely hope he is wrong. I see and hear many young peplelr addressing the issues of injustice and environmental degradation in courageous and forthright words and actions. I applaud their engagement and feel confident that their actions will bear positive outcomes for all of us. And It is my hope and belief that we can regain that universal respect and positive view of the future which are still attainable and possible.
We are a good people and we live in a wonderful country. So my hope is that we all reflect on the legacies of my two fellow Pittsburghers and attempt in our daily lives to treat one another with kindness and love and that we honor the rich history of our country while accepting its past failures. If we all strive to do this, I sincerely hope that we can dial back the rising level of anger and division across the land. The choice is ours and I urge each and every one of you reading these words to act accordingly. To fail to do so is a potential disaster for our children and grandchildren. The time to change the direction we are headed is now. Keep hope alive and God bless America.
