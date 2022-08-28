JIM RIXNER: Positive developments for mental, public health

We have lived in Sioux City for just over 47 years, but as I have mentioned in previous columns, I was born and raised in the great city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As a Pittsburgh native, I endeavor to keep in touch with local happenings back there by reading the hometown newspaper, “The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette”. Recently, Brandon McGinley, the deputy editorial page editor for that newspaper wrote a column that I found quite meaningful and most relevant to the current state of our society and our beloved country. The article referenced two deceased native Pittsburghers and their significant lasting contributions to the world we live in. Those two individuals were Fred Rogers, the creator of Mister Rogers Neighborhood” and David McCullough, the distinguished historian of America and its people.

To quote Mr. McGinley on Fred Rogers: “I’ve long thought that Fred Rogers was the last great liberal in America. I don’t mean that he was a man of the left or even a supporter of the Democratic Party: I mean that he taught certain values-tolerance, respect, love- that are essential to a thriving democratic society, and managed to do so in a way that crossed all boundaries of religion, and ideology, race and class. In fact, I would say he was the public figure who really believed –and could convince others to believe-that if everyone lived these values, we could all live together in peace and justice. That belief, or the last person trustworthy enough to make that belief credible, passed away on February 27, 2003.”

On David McCullough, Mr. McGinley wrote: “If Fred Rogers was the last liberal, David McCullough may have been the last American optimist. I don’t mean that he regarded the ambiguous glass as half-full or that he believed the country’s best days were still to come, though both of these were true. I mean that he had an apparently unshakeable confidence that we could take in the entire scope of the American past- its cruelty and its heroism, its injustice and its progress-and remain hopeful about the American future. And not only did he believe it; he, like Fred Rogers, could convince others to believe it too. Republicans and Democrats, men and women, academics and enthusiasts and the merely curious- anyone could pick up a McCullough book or watch a McCullough documentary or listen to a McCullough speech and come away both knowing more about America and loving her more. That optimism, or at least the last person trustworthy enough to make it credible passed away on August 7, 2022.”

My final quote from his column: “to have an honest optimism, you need to be a little bit behind to take in the entire view, to see what’s good and bad about the proposed future. And there must be real goodness in each person, that can be the foundation for that future. That’s what Fred Rogers and David McCullough, each in their own way, taught millions of Americans.”

Mr. McGinley concludes his column with an expression that these two wonderful individuals and the values and vision they represent are irreplaceable in our country given the current atmosphere of divisiveness and hostility. I sincerely hope he is wrong. I see and hear many young peplelr addressing the issues of injustice and environmental degradation in courageous and forthright words and actions. I applaud their engagement and feel confident that their actions will bear positive outcomes for all of us. And It is my hope and belief that we can regain that universal respect and positive view of the future which are still attainable and possible.

We are a good people and we live in a wonderful country. So my hope is that we all reflect on the legacies of my two fellow Pittsburghers and attempt in our daily lives to treat one another with kindness and love and that we honor the rich history of our country while accepting its past failures. If we all strive to do this, I sincerely hope that we can dial back the rising level of anger and division across the land. The choice is ours and I urge each and every one of you reading these words to act accordingly. To fail to do so is a potential disaster for our children and grandchildren. The time to change the direction we are headed is now. Keep hope alive and God bless America.

A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.