JIM WHARTON: New group's motto: No child in Sioux City sleeps on the floor

I’ve always felt that Sioux City had an abundance of non-profit organizations. I grew up in a small town and the social service issues seemed minimal. Fewer people usually mean fewer needs. That’s clearly not the case these days. Human needs abound in every zip code.

As a resident of Sioux City, I’ve had the pleasure of working for a handful of non-profits and have served on several boards. The services these organizations provide are critical. We are blessed to have them.

Last month, I learned of another non-profit that had just launched and its story is compelling. The new group is called Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). A sixth-grade math teacher at East Middle School gets the credit for addressing an issue that many of us may know nothing about. Meredith Davies-Vogt said she knew some of her students were coming to class hungry or tired or both. Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman acknowledges poverty is a real issue in the district. The numbers would tell you that 5,000 to 6,000 school children may not have anything to eat other than what they receive at school or in the weekend backpack program.

Hunger’s twin is fatigue. That’s where Meredith and SHP enter the picture. SHP’s mission statement is clear. “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!” Meredith says some school children are sleeping on couches, on the floor, in the car, anyplace they can find. Many of these kids have never had a bed.

In the giving spirit of the late Fred and Martha Davenport, our former Four Seasons Drive neighbors and Meredith’s grandparents, Meredith got busy and found a way to help. Her grandpa and grandma would be so proud of her as I know her Mother Julie, must be.

Meredith learned of the nationwide group Sleep in Heavenly Peace and decided to start a chapter in Sioux City. The goal was simple. Raise enough money to build beds and get them in the homes of children who had none. What started as social media outreach has turned into an impressive Sioux City success story.

Using primarily Facebook, SHP put out a call for donors and volunteers. If your child needed a bed, contact SHP. Corporate support came from all directions including some start-up assistance from Lowes and a generous grant from MRHD. With enough cash on hand and volunteers ready to work, Meredith scheduled the first build for Dec. 11, and the work began to saw, stain, bolt and assemble the lumber into twin or bunk beds. The application process opened the next day and 60 families immediately signed up. A few weeks later, SHP delivered the best Christmas gifts ever to 56 kids – their own bed.

Since that first distribution, the need has grown. In just three months, SHP has built and delivered over 150 beds, but the wait list has now grown to over 200.

The story gets better. SHP provides not only the bed, but also the mattress, sheets, pillow, and comforter. To make it more personal, SHP learns about the child’s interests and tries to match up the comforter to the child, meaning a lot of Disney and Star Wars characters are popping up in kid’s bedrooms.

Because of great support from the community and vendors, Meredith says SHP can provide the whole package for just $250 per bed. Like a wedding or baby shower, SHP has established gift registries at Target, Amazon and WalMart where you can purchase a comforter that has been requested by one of the children. The merchandise is sent directly to SHP and is matched up with the child who requested it. The process is seamless.

Today’s column is not intended as a solicitation. My primary intent is to share the story of a grassroots effort, led by one of our incredible teachers, to make an immediate impact on the life of a child by providing something as basic as a bed. You can check out Sleep in Heavenly Peace – IA Sioux City on Facebook and see the latest. You’ll find photos and stories that will make you smile. If want to help SHP with your time, talent or treasure, Meredith would welcome your inquiry at Meredith.davies-vogt@shpbeds.org

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit in its purest sense. No overhead. No office. No salaries. No employees. Just a group of volunteers spending every dollar and every minute to address a compelling need. Beds for kids. It’s that simple.

Next week: Jim Rixner

Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0