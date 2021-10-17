JIM WHARTON: Reflecting on face-to-face meetings with Jimmy Carter

Oct. 1 was former President Jimmy Carter’s 97th birthday. The news coverage that day about our 39th president rekindled so many memories for me.

I came to Sioux City in 1976 to take a job with legendary reporter Dick Michaels at KMNS radio. My timing was good. It was a presidential election year and Iowa had kicked off the fun with the first-in-the-nation caucus. Then-Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter had surprised the pundits by edging Indiana Sen. Birch Bayh in the Democratic race. As a reporter, I would have access to the “big names” of the day as candidates brought their message to Siouxland. In 1976, Jimmy Carter was not someone you would have considered to be one of the political heavyweights, despite his strong showing in Iowa.

I can’t remember how many times I interviewed candidate Carter, but it was a bunch. Even the times when the Georgia governor was elsewhere, his presence in Sioux City and across Iowa was augmented by busloads of Georgians who made up the famous “Peanut Brigade.”

My big break came at one of Carter’s multiple Sioux City stops. For whatever reason, I happened to be the only reporter to show up.

I asked a few questions and the governor thanked me for coming and said something to the effect of “I hope I can return the favor someday.” Frankly, my thoughts tended to be more along the line that this would be the last time I would see or hear of Jimmy Carter. Surprisingly, a few months later he went on to defeat incumbent President Gerald Ford in the general election.

About six months after his inauguration in 1977, I received a letter from the White House Press Office. It was an invitation to the White House to interview the 39th president of the United States. I gratefully accepted.

Fast forward to August of 1977 and I find myself sitting in the White House. Press Secretary Jody Powell came out to greet me and right behind him was President Carter. He shook my hand and said “Jim, thanks for showing up that day in Sioux City. This is my way of saying thank you.” I ended up being with the president for about 15 minutes and it was a heady experience for a 24-year-old cub reporter. The White House sent the picture of the president and me to many news outlets, including the Free-Press Progress in my hometown of Nokomis, Illinois. The paper ran the picture of the president and I on the front page and my mom and dad loved it! I remember many of their friends brought them their copy of the paper so they could have “extras.”

Fast-forward to the late 1990s and I’m serving as president of the Gateway Foundation and a call came in from the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum in Atlanta. They wanted to know if Gateway might consider a donation of multiple computers for the Carter complex. I told the museum representative that if they could get the former president to call me and have him make the request, the chances of favorable consideration were considerably enhanced. A week later the president called me in my office in North Sioux City and I shared with him the fact that 20 some years earlier I had visited him in the White House. He was surprised to hear that. I told him I used to be a reporter in Sioux City, and he interrupted me and said, “I remember. You were the guy who showed up in Sioux City.” Suffice it to say, Gateway soon became the “official computer of the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum.” As an aside, Gateway computers were found across the globe. When Bev and I visited the American cemetery near Normandy, France we were surprised and proud when we saw Gateway computers in the visitor’s center.

As the years have gone by, my admiration for Jimmy Carter has only grown. While his term as president was marred by difficult issues like the Iranian hostage crisis and fuel shortages, his post-presidency has been admirable. He has been married for 75 years, survived brain cancer, still teaches Sunday School, and occasionally puts on his carpenter’s belt and helps build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Happy birthday Mr. President. I’m so thankful I was the guy who “showed up in Sioux City.”

Next week: Jim Rixner

Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0