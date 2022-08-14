JIM WHARTON: Refllecting on Vin Scully's remarkable career

The passing of baseball broadcasting legend Vin Scully less than two weeks ago brought a rush of memories about the magic of baseball, particularly to those of us who grew up with a transistor radio that seemed to be surgically attached to our ear.

Scully chronicled the exploits of the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers for a remarkable 67 seasons. His career story transcends baseball. The Bronx native was keenly attuned to the many challenges facing both society and baseball as segregation persisted in the game he loved.

I was born in 1952 and my window to the world was a $60 Montgomery Ward blue and white transistor radio that my parents purchased for my sister Judy. Before long, I commandeered the radio from her and used it to tune to radio stations across the Midwest to listen to Major League Baseball. Most of my time was spent listening to KMOX in St. Louis where I heard all the Cardinal games with Harry Caray and Jack Buck. Our home in Nokomis, Illinois was not air conditioned, so summer nights were spent at the foot of the bed, under the wide-open window, with the small radio, tuned to the Cardinals game, tucked under my pillow.

As I grew older, I began to recognize that men like Vin Scully and Jack Buck were doing so much more than calling balls and strikes. They were giving us a free civics lesson on how to make us better citizens and make everyone feel welcome.

The date was April 8, 1974, and I remember Vin Scully’s audio account of baseball history.

The Atlanta Braves Hank Aaron was chasing Babe Ruth for the all-time home run record. Vin Scully was behind the microphone as Aaron came to the plate against his Los Angeles Dodgers. The first pitch was low for a ball. Dodger lefty Al Downing took his windup, and the next pitch was sent over the wall into the Atlanta night as Aaron hit number 715 – one up on the Babe. The significance of the moment was not lost on Scully. Here’s his call:

What a marvelous moment for Henry Aaron.

What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia.

What a marvelous moment for the country and the world.

A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South breaking a record of a longtime baseball idol.

It’s a great moment for all of us.

The significance of the baseball record aside, Scully’s awareness of the racial animus that existed at the time was notable. As Aaron pursued Babe Ruth’s record, he was subjected to scores of death threats that made the pursuit both difficult and dangerous. Scully was aware of that and made it a point to highlight the social significance of what happened in Atlanta that night. He could have called the homer and let it go at that. But Scully stepped up and said the right thing at the right time.

Vin Scully bled Dodger blue. His first love was baseball, but he was so good that the networks put his talents to work in other major sports as well. In his last golf telecast, he bid his viewers farewell with this touching message:

May God give you for every storm, a rainbow.

For every tear, a smile.

For every care, a promise.

And a blessing in each trial.

For every problem, a faithful friend to share.

For every sigh, a sweet song.

And an answer for each prayer.

Growing up in the Midwest, I had limited opportunities to listen to Vin Scully. Even the best transistor radios of the 1960s could not extend our ears to the West Coast. But when the Dodgers came to St. Louis to play the Cardinals, Jack Buck would frequently visit on the air with Scully. When Stan Musial entered the Hall of Fame in 1969, Scully was asked to comment on Stan the Man. His answer was simple yet eloquent. “He was good enough to take your breath away.”

As video streaming services continue to grow in popularity, the fan’s exposure to radio broadcasts diminishes. I’m so fortunate to have had the opportunity to grow up in a different time, when the voices of giants like Vin Scully and Jack Buck could transport a kid lying in bed on a hot summer night to any baseball stadium in America.

Vin Scully did that to perfection.

He was truly “the soundtrack of summer.”

Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.