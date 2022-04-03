JIM WHARTON: Saying goodbye to a beloved family pet

One of the most underrated presidents of all-time is Harry Truman. History has proven that the old haberdasher from Kansas City was right about a lot of things – one of which was his advice to “buy a dog if you wanted a friend!” Great advice that rings true today.

Dogs have always been an important part of my family. Just over a month ago we said good-bye to grand dog, Daisy, who was just two months shy of her 16th birthday. Daisy joined daughter Laura’s family while Laura was attending dental school at Creighton University. The ensuing 15+ years brought a lot of changes for Daisy, most notably the addition of four children to the Giese family.

Daisy was a rat terrier who lived for food. She was a moocher first class. Occasionally, I would take her to the vet for her shots and when they put Daisy on the scale, she would avert her eyes. I know the feeling. When the difficult time came to say good-bye, Daisy crossed the rainbow bridge with a bang. She went to McDonalds for a kid’s meal, topped off with an ice cream cone. Daisy went to doggie heaven on a sugar high. The sadness of saying goodbye was difficult, but what great memories of a special companion.

The way pets have assimilated into families today has changed. Mom and dad had a collie and of course her name was Lassie. This pooch never put her paws inside our house. She lived under the back porch on a dirt floor. When it got too cold, Dad would put Lassie in our shed to keep her warm. Lassie lived to be 17 and my parents never spent a nickel on dog food. She ate table scraps or, as my mom called it, “slop.” She never had a bath or a grooming. Lassie loved all the neighbor kids but hated yellow school busses. The busses rolled by our house on Miller Street and Lassie would chase them a block before giving up. She was hit on two separate occasions and broke a leg each time but never gave up her dislike of school busses. She chased them until the arthritis in her hip told her no. Dad buried Lassie in a cardboard refrigerator box on a friend’s farm. She was my best friend and I hated to lose her.

When Bev and I married in 1974, we lived in a trailer in the backyard of our landlord’s home. They had a mutt named Rusty and he became a frequent visitor to our mobile home because we were a reliable source of treats. Rusty loved to walk over to our trailer and sit at our front door and start banging the aluminum screen with his tail to wake us up. About every two months, Rusty would disappear for a few days and check out the social scene around town. He was particularly interested to see if there were any new doggie girl friends that had moved into the neighborhood. Just like clockwork, his owner would check the dog pound and find Rusty had been picked up and impounded. Rusty reminded me of Otis on the Andy Griffith Show – he was a regular in the doggie hoosegow.

When we moved to Siouxland I made a trip to the city pound and found a little rat terrier who cowered in the back of her kennel. We named her Soupy – it had nothing to do with the Peanuts cartoon character. Soupy’s lineage was questionable. She was a soup hound. Laura was just a little girl and Soupy put up with multiple instances of being dressed up in doll clothes and taking rides in a baby stroller. When Laura went to bed each night Soupy would lay at the foot of her bed until Laura went to sleep and then join Bev and I downstairs. Soupy had a bad heart and we had her for about 9 years. On her last night I stayed up to hold her so she could comfortably breathe. That drive to Dr. Billiar’s office in South Sioux City the next morning was heart-breaking. I vowed – never again.

So here we are. Laura’s family has another rescue dog. His name is Haze and he’s also a soup hound with a hint of rat terrier. Haze is a member of the family, and we’ll love him just like all his doggie kin who came before him. A true friend indeed.

Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.

