JIM WHARTON: Sioux City's Dave Bancroft Day to remember Baseball Hall of Famer

The Sioux City Explorers are just over a week into their 30th season at Lewis and Clark Park and it’s great to welcome America’s pastime back to town.

Sioux City has enjoyed a rich baseball history dating back to the 1890’s when the Sioux City Cornhuskers won the Western League title and took on the two best teams in what was then the fledgling major league. Back in those days, the big leaguers barnstormed in cities across the Midwest playing the best these towns had to offer.

In 1891, the Chicago Colts (now the Cubs) and the St. Louis Browns came to Sioux City to play the Cornhuskers. The Iowa boys handled the big city boys quite handily and Sioux City soon proclaimed itself the “Baseball Capitol of the World.” On the west side of Sioux City that same year, Dave Bancroft was born.

I could randomly ask 100 of Sioux City’s best baseball fans if the name Dave Bancroft rang a bell. My bet is that you could count the affirmative responses on one hand. That will change July 1 as the city of Sioux City observes Dave Bancroft Day. Bancroft is the only native Sioux Cityan who achieved baseball’s highest honor – membership in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The Dave Bancroft story is the subject of a new book written by Wisconsin author Tom Alesia. “Beauty at Short” was released this past March and its sales have exceeded publisher’s estimates. Without question, Alesia is the authority on all-things Bancroft and he’s coming to Sioux City July 1 on Dave Bancroft Day to tell the story of one of the greatest athletes in Sioux City history. I’ve read the book and the story is incredible.

Bancroft’s started his baseball career as the shortstop for Sioux City’s Hopkins School. The year was 1903 and Bancroft was 12 years old. Alesia’s book, replete with rare Bancroft photos, has a picture of that Hopkins team with Bancroft seated next to Torrence Caron, an African-American classmate. As he matured, Bancroft had many baseball opportunities. Not so for Caron. Segregation was king. Alesia writes that it was not until 56 years later, 1959, that Bancroft took the field with another Black man. That occasion was an old-timer’s game at Yankee Stadium when Bancroft’s teammate at second base was none other than baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

During his 15-year MLB career, Bancroft established himself as one of the greatest shortstops in history. His career batting average was just .279, significantly lower than what you would see on other HOF plaques. It was his glove, not his bat, which earned him a spot in Cooperstown.

“Beauty at Short” contains great highlights of Bancroft’s career. One of his best friends was Babe Ruth. Alesia’s book has rare photos of Bancroft and the Babe. The Sioux City-born shortstop remains the only player in MLB history to hit six singles in a nine-inning game. He was nearly killed when the catcher for the Pittsburg Pirates punched him unconscious as Bancroft slid into home plate.

After his playing career ended, Bancroft served as manager of the Boston Braves and ultimately led three teams in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Not bad for a kid from the west side of Sioux City who was cut from his first minor league team after just three weeks.

On Jan. 31, 1971, Dave Bancroft received a call that every big leaguer dreams of getting. He had been named to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown along with baseball legend Satchel Paige. He died one year later in his adopted hometown of Superior, Wisconsin.

Baseball fans and historians will want to take advantage of a wonderful opportunity to hear the Dave Bancroft story when Tom Alesia makes a visit to Sioux City on July 1. At noon that day, Alesia will speak at the Sioux City Public Museum. Prior to Alesia’s appearance, the museum will have a display of Bancroft memorabilia from its own collection augmented by the pieces Alesia owns. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Later that night, the city will dedicate the new Dave Bancroft Pavilion at Lewis & Clark Park with the unveiling of a new Bancroft plaque and Alesia will be on hand to sign his book about Sioux City’s only baseball Hall of Famer. It’s time to give Dave Bancroft his due.

