JIM WHARTON: Thoughts about vaccinations, MLB entering the New Year

Happy New Year and welcome to 2022. Here’s hoping we all celebrate a year of good health and kindness. My inaugural column for the New Year is a potpourri of random thoughts. Here we go.

Let’s start with an old subject that won’t go away. COVID. For whatever reason, our region continues to lag the national and state trends for vaccinations. Maybe, just maybe, that is changing.

My unscientific intuition tells me the emergence of the Omicron variant has moved many from the reluctant category to a decision to receive the vaccine. During those occasions over the last few months when I would stop by Drilling Pharmacy, the chairs were usually filled with customers receiving one of their doses. That is encouraging.

As for me, I continue to be careful because of my immuno-compromised history. That’s why I continue to mask up when I’m around others. On those occasions when I’m in a building other than my home, I’m one of the few still wearing a mask. Why you ask?

I ran across an article months ago that really nailed it. I’m not sure who to attribute it to but it’s worth sharing. The author of the note wears a mask in public for three reasons:

HUMILITY – I don’t know if I have COVID. It is clear the virus can spread before you exhibit any symptoms.

KINDNESS – I don’t know if the person I am near has a child battling cancer or cares for their elderly mom. While I might be fine, they might not.

COMMUNITY – I want my community to thrive, businesses to stay open and employees to stay healthy.

Pretty clear to me. Get vaccinated.

As Siouxland transitions into our typical winter season, my mind turns to baseball. The late Rogers Hornsby, a St. Louis Cardinal Hall of Famer, was once asked what he does in the winter. Hornsby said, “I stare out the window and wait for spring.”

Unfortunately, baseball fans may have to wait longer than spring to see their favorite team. Siouxland is lucky to have the Sioux City Explorers to provide our summer baseball fix because Major League baseball is in the middle of another dispute with the Players Association and who knows when they will settle their differences.

These are times I miss the insight of Terry Hersom, the late sports editor of the Journal. Terry, although terribly misguided as a Chicago Cubs fan, knew the game of baseball inside and out. He frequently lamented inequity of baseball payrolls between large market and small market teams.

Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers had a payroll of $271 million. On the other side of the ledger, the Baltimore Orioles’ payroll was $42 million. Meanwhile, the New York Mets signed free agent pitch Max Scherzer to a $43 million contract for one season. One player with the Mets will make more than the entire Orioles roster. Let’s hope MLB and the Players Association can figure this out without gouging the fans.

While on the topic of baseball, when will the Hall of Fame do what is right and admit Curt Flood? In 1969, the St. Louis Cardinals traded Flood to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinal center fielder refused to accept the trade. Even though the Phillies promised to boost his salary by $10,000 Flood told them it had nothing to do with money. He sued the owners and told them “I do not feel I am a piece of property to be bought and sold. A well-paid slave is, nonetheless, a slave.”

Curt Flood’s decision to take MLB head-on ruined his career but totally changed the game and leveled the playing field. Max Scherzer wouldn’t be making $43 million a season were it not for the courage of Curt Flood. He brought lasting change to the game of baseball and deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

Finally, a note of remembrance for good friends who left us in the last few months of 2021. Terry Hersom, neighbor Ken Ackerman, my brother-in-law Bob Jostes, my son-in-law’s grandmother Pat Giese, my Nativity Parish choir buddy Jim Malek, Mayor Bob Scott’s mother, Leona Young, and Bishop Lawrence Soens. I could do a column on each one of them. All of them left their mark on our community and our lives. We will miss them.

