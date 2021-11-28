JIM WHARTON: Today, getting together with family is more challenging

I still remember one of the few times I saw my mother cry.

Her name was Eleanor – at least that is what I thought. After she died in 1998, we found her baptismal certificate and learned that her real name was Ella Nora. No one in the family had any clue as to when and why she changed her first name to Eleanor.

Mom was Polish and proud of it. Her childhood wasn’t pleasant with parents who didn’t get along and were poor. Nonetheless mom lived a good life and she and my dad raised a family of four and they made it a point to keep our family connected and close even as we left the nest. My late brother Butch, after returning from a tour of duty in Vietnam, headed off to Wisconsin. I continued that trend in 1976 when Bev and I left Illinois and headed to Sioux City.

The matriarch of our family was my maternal grandmother with the regal name of Pearl. Her name was appropriate because grandma considered herself to be “a precious gem.” Grandma Pearl also loved the attention. She saw to it that our extended family remained close.

Every summer, at Pearl’s insistence, we gathered for a family reunion at a park in Decatur, Illinois and Christmas was always observed at our house in Nokomis, Illinois, or the home of my one of my aunts or uncles. Pearl sat in the center of the living room with Christmas gifts stacked to her knees. She unwrapped each gift with surgical precision. It could take her over an hour to work through the stack and it was excruciating for me and my cousins. My dad and his brothers-in-law would sneak off during the gift opening marathon and tap the Canadian Club.

Most families have a central character who serves as the one responsible for keeping the family intact. In my family, that person was Grandma Pearl. Back in the 1950’s and 60’s it was easier to do. Children graduated, found a job close to home and settled down. Today that is the exception rather than the rule. You go where the jobs are. For Bev and me, that was Sioux City. That decision was concerning to my parents, particularly mom. She had hoped I would stick around home but that wasn’t to be. I had an opportunity in Sioux City, and Bev and I were anxious to start this new adventure.

As we put the last box in the U-Haul, Bev and I hugged mom and dad and told them good-bye. My mom cried. That rarely happened. My dad wanted to but fought the urge. Mom’s intuition told her our days as residents of Illinois were over. She was right. That meant our nuclear family had lost another member and that saddened mom. That’s not the way families were supposed to work.

We are fortunate that our daughter Laura stayed close to home to start her dental practice. Having her family just down the block is a blessing. I see my four grandchildren multiple times every week. When I was their age, I was lucky to see my grandparents a few times a year.

I grew up surrounded by aunts, uncles, and a bunch of cousins. When we moved to Sioux City, we were five hundred miles from any extended family. As we started our lives in Sioux City we were blessed with great new friends. But I have always felt this void of being so far away from the family I grew up with. That changed this fall.

My great nephew Sam moved to Sioux City from Washington this August. He’s a junior nursing student at Briar Cliff and is acquainting himself with the university and the city. Sam is an identical twin, and his brother Ben is back on the west coast studying animal science. We have made it a point to include Sam in our weekend family dinner when his schedule permits. By the time the night is over Sam has earned his meal and then some. Our four grandchildren drive him nuts (in a good way). When the five of them head downstairs to play, the decibel level rivals a jackhammer. Our youngest grandchild Lou, who we affectionately refer to as Lulu, will tell anyone who asks that Sam is now her best friend!

This is my last column until the calendar turns to 2022. Here’s hoping the upcoming holiday season finds you surrounded by family.

Next week: Jim Rixner

Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.

