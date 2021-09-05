JIM WHARTON: 'Tough guys' cry as childhood friendship renewed

As we head into the dog day of summer, memories of summers past rise to the surface. Growing up in the 50’s and 60’s was a lot less complicated than it is today. The renowned Ella Fitzgerald described it perfectly with her 1968 hit “Summertime….and the livin’ is easy.”
Six weeks ago, I wrote about my trip home this summer to Nokomis, Illinois, to see one of my best friends before he passed away. My story about Gene Schneider touched a lot of hearts. I can’t begin to count the number of emails, texts, phone calls, etc. from readers who admired Gene as I did. Thank you for your kind comments about my friend. I smile when I think of Gene and how surprised he would have been seeing his story in a newspaper in Sioux City, Iowa. His lifetime battle with cerebral palsy and his courage to never give up are great life lessons for all of us.
My trip home also gave me the chance to renew acquaintances with a neighbor who was my constant teammate or opponent on the baseball field or basketball court. Duane and I both lived on Miller Street in Nokomis. Just across the street from our houses was St. Louis Catholic School, which Duane and I both attended. The school had an outdoor basketball court and a baseball diamond. Duane and I would play basketball, baseball, whiffle ball and tennis until dark. It was time to come home when the streetlight came on – no extra innings or overtime allowed. When it was time for supper, mom would come out on the front porch and tell me it was time to eat. More times than not, Duane would come with me and join us for supper. I never gave it a second thought. He was like a second brother to me.
I tended to forget those stories until Duane and I met at the bowling alley in Nokomis this July and began a three-hour session trip down memory lane. I hadn’t seen him in nearly 50 years. Duane looked like he did in the 1960s. Tall and built like a brick you-know-what. I ordered a Diet Coke. Duane ordered water. I wanted to order a hamburger and fries but got the vibe he wouldn’t eat that stuff. We sat down with our drinks and the stories began to flow.
Duane had a tough home life. He told me there would have been many times when he would not have had anything to eat had it not been for my mom and dad. Both he and I got a little emotional when he told me that the kindness shown him by my parents was an act of love he would never forget.
Ironically, Duane had a chance to demonstrate his appreciation years later. When my mom died in 1998, my dad was on his own for the first time in 60 years. The kitchen in our home was uncharted territory for him. He couldn’t boil a hot dog. He was lost. As fate would have it, Duane operated a restaurant in Nokomis at that time and, after mom’s funeral, he came up to me and said I should never worry about Dad. He would see to it that Dad had a good meal every day. He delivered on that promise. That’s friendship.
Duane was a great athlete. He was invited to the training camp of the St. Louis Football Cardinals. Even now, in his early 70s, he looks like he could play tight end. Before we parted ways, I asked him to follow me to my car.
When Duane graduated from Nokomis High School in 1968, he came to me and asked me if I’d like to buy his varsity letter jacket. I gave him $10 for it. I thought I had made the deal of the century. What I didn’t know, was that Duane probably needed the $10, perhaps for food or some other necessity.
As we stood in the parking lot behind my car, I popped the trunk and pulled out his varsity jacket that had hung in my basement for fifty years. I handed to it him and said, “I think this is yours.” Even tough guys can cry.
I’m not sure when I will see Duane again, but I will always cherish the memories of a great friend who was my companion, teammate and buddy for many summers. It was a time when “the livin’ was easy.”
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.