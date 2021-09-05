JIM WHARTON: 'Tough guys' cry as childhood friendship renewed

As we head into the dog day of summer, memories of summers past rise to the surface. Growing up in the 50’s and 60’s was a lot less complicated than it is today. The renowned Ella Fitzgerald described it perfectly with her 1968 hit “Summertime….and the livin’ is easy.”

Six weeks ago, I wrote about my trip home this summer to Nokomis, Illinois, to see one of my best friends before he passed away. My story about Gene Schneider touched a lot of hearts. I can’t begin to count the number of emails, texts, phone calls, etc. from readers who admired Gene as I did. Thank you for your kind comments about my friend. I smile when I think of Gene and how surprised he would have been seeing his story in a newspaper in Sioux City, Iowa. His lifetime battle with cerebral palsy and his courage to never give up are great life lessons for all of us.