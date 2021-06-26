JOHN STOSSEL: Capitalism Makes Us Better Off

Mitchell responds, "We're not buying iPhones and plastic garbage unless we think it's better for us than the dollars that we have!"

That's a very important point. No capitalist gets our money unless we voluntarily choose to exchange it for whatever he's selling. As Mitchell puts it, "Capitalism is the only system that gives people the liberty to make their own choices."

Myth No. 7: Capitalism's pursuit of profit drives businesses to create robots that will eventually take away most everyone's job.

It could happen. Artificial intelligence is powerful. Maybe this time is different.

But again and again, experts predicted that employment was about to decline -- and again and again, they've been wrong.

Some people do lose jobs. Capitalism promotes creative destruction.

It's terrible for the fired employee.

But it's good for most everyone else. It's what allows for innovation.

Mitchell points out, "The computer destroyed the typewriter builder's job, electricity took candlemakers' jobs," but those jobs were soon replaced with better ones.