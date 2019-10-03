Editor’s note: The Journal editorial board asked the five candidates for City Council in the Oct. 8 primary election to write no more than 500 words in support of the following statements: 1) Here’s my vision for the future of Sioux City. 2) Here’s how my background prepares me for effective service on the council. On Wednesday and today, we publish their responses.
It was August 20th that I made my final decision to run for City Council. I struggled with just one reservation - I felt I wasn’t well enough acquainted with the "who’s who" in city government or others employed by the city who hold leadership roles. Finally, that night it came to me. What matters most is what I have to offer the council and the citizens of Sioux City.
I’m running for City Council because I am honest, credible and I have new ideas. I’ve worked in Siouxland for more than 20 years. Throughout my career I’ve been entrusted with a leadership role by every one of my employers. I’ve held positions of operations manager for a Siouxland bank; owner of J. Scott Solutions, a small business and credit management company; a supervisor for a TransUnion credit reporting affiliate; and I’m the owner-operator of SoHo Kitchen & Bar in Sioux City.
My vision for Sioux City is to help the city grow up as well as out. We’ve got the perfect sized city - large enough to attract those looking for an urban lifestyle, small enough to maintain our hometown feel. By growing up, I mean I’ll work to fill the gaps that need attention. Our streets and infrastructure remain the number one point of contention with our citizens. I will advocate to assemble a panel of all city department heads pertinent to infrastructure repairs, design and finance. The goal of the infrastructure panel will be to take one year and develop a decade-long infrastructure plan. The result will be a new plan and budget that will be known as the Secondary CIP - Infrastructure Budget which will be independent of our current city CIP. The new Secondary CIP - Infrastructure Budget will be presented to the citizens of Sioux City and put to a vote for approval of financing. It is my opinion that our current and future general budgets will never finance our projects needed to catch up on infrastructure reconstruction and rehabilitation. We must create a new source of income locally as well as tap unused outside sources, possibly from the state of Iowa or the federal government. These funds would be dedicated solely to the Secondary CIP - Infrastructure Budget.
Storefronts need to be thoughtfully occupied with businesses relevant to the neighborhoods in which they are located. A 1,000-acre mega-site must be acquired and developed into a shovel-ready, credentialed Iowa certified site. The success of this project is dependent on the city, county and the state all working together for the greater good of Sioux City.
Not all our gaps are business-related. Our community experiences diversity gaps. We will benefit from more community awareness on the topic. Sioux City’s neighborhoods are at their most diverse levels ever. Our community must work toward acceptance of all types of differences. Religious, ethnicity, age, gender, physical abilities, political beliefs, sexual preference and economic status are all diversities.
A community becomes strong when it includes the entire community.
Lastly, everyone who considers themselves a part of the Sioux City community should minimally like where and be proud of where they live. If you don’t, ask yourself why. If you have even one answer to that question, then I know you have something to offer that will help make Sioux City a better place.
Thank you.