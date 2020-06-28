JUSTIN WRIGHT: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

My name is Justin Wright, and I am asking for your vote to elect me as the Woodbury County supervisor for District 2.
I have been privately, quietly and consistently serving in Siouxland for many years, since long before the idea of seeking local office ever became a figment of my imagination. As a youngster, I served meals alongside family and friends at the Gospel Mission. As a teen, I cleaned the parks and streets of Sioux City with my youth group, and I served on several teams that built or repaired homes and churches - both locally and abroad. As an undergrad, the one constant as I determined my professional path was the motivation to select a role that would allow me to meet the needs of others. For the last 15 years I have invested in the lives of young people as a social worker, a teacher and a mentor.
I am pursuing a position on the Board of Supervisors for three fundamental reasons: Because I was asked, because I want Woodbury County to be an even better place for my students and my three children, and because service is essential to my personal faith. I have served, and will continue to serve, out of gratitude to God.
If elected, I will focus my efforts on low taxes, road maintenance and job creation.
We pay so many taxes - income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, registrations. And that's not nearly all. For middle-class homeowners (and there are tens of thousands of us in Woodbury) that tax burden is felt in practical, meaningful ways. For some of us it is the difference between making lasting memories on a family vacation or not. For others, it limits our ability to offer meaningful contributions to the causes that we choose to support. I am committed to easing the property tax burden levied by the county government.
County roads need to be repaired throughout Woodbury County, but particularly in areas farthest from Sioux City. Our farm families provide a significant portion of the taxes collected by the county, and it is time that our rural neighbors are served in a way that is proportional to their contribution. For a local farmer, a road in poor condition could mean hours stuck in a ditch or spilling thousands of dollars of grain on the way to sale. I will be a committed advocate for road repairs, especially near our farming communities.
For the last several years, wages have risen in and around Sioux City. After graduation, my students from North High can go and make $17 an hour, right out of school, at a number of area businesses. That is an outstanding launching point for so many Siouxlanders who are able and willing to work hard to provide for themselves and their families. I believe the rise in wages has been in large part due to the competition for labor that has been created as new businesses have been attracted. If elected, I will work alongside county and city officials and local business leaders to strive for continued expansion and diversification of our local job market.
How I will conduct myself as your representative on the board matters deeply to me. I strive to follow Christ in my personal and professional life. So I will try to treat you the way I would ask to be treated if our roles were reversed. To me, this means I will answer your calls, or return them promptly. I will listen with respect, even when we may disagree. I will be honest about what I think, even if I could lose your support as a result. I am committed to be your public servant, not just another politician.
Thank you very much for considering my candidacy and may God bless.
Justin Wright of Sioux City is a Republican candidate for Woodbury County supervisor in the July 7 election.
