JUSTIN WRIGHT: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

County roads need to be repaired throughout Woodbury County, but particularly in areas farthest from Sioux City. Our farm families provide a significant portion of the taxes collected by the county, and it is time that our rural neighbors are served in a way that is proportional to their contribution. For a local farmer, a road in poor condition could mean hours stuck in a ditch or spilling thousands of dollars of grain on the way to sale. I will be a committed advocate for road repairs, especially near our farming communities.

For the last several years, wages have risen in and around Sioux City. After graduation, my students from North High can go and make $17 an hour, right out of school, at a number of area businesses. That is an outstanding launching point for so many Siouxlanders who are able and willing to work hard to provide for themselves and their families. I believe the rise in wages has been in large part due to the competition for labor that has been created as new businesses have been attracted. If elected, I will work alongside county and city officials and local business leaders to strive for continued expansion and diversification of our local job market.