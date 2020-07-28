KATHLEEN PARKER: BLM's future depends on its ability to deliver wins -- and minimize losses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON -- Only a fool would question the implications of the Black Lives Matter movement -- and I'm not about to rush in.

Like all movements, reforms, crusades and wars, this one has the potential for unintended consequences, the most serious of which would be a countermovement of contempt or, worse, dismissal of the important message BLM activists have tried to convey. I've never had any trouble understanding those messages and am impatient with those who insist that all lives matter.

Of course, they do, but that's not the point. The best retort to this common refrain was a tweet I saw recently which read: "All lives can't matter until black lives matter, (too)."

If you believe that blacks are often singled out for shameful police treatment, precisely because they're black, then you understand the poster's meaning. "Driving while black," effectively a policy in New York City under then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, was born of countless real injustices. Both are examples of systemic racism that most whites seldom see, understand or, until relatively recently, even knew existed.

When an African American mother has to explain to her children how to interact with a police officer to avoid being shot, that's systemic racism.