KEITH RADIG: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

I’m Keith Radig, and I have lived in my district for the last 20 years. My wife, Meredith. and I have a dog, four children, and a grandchild. Our grandson, Noah, was born the day before my birthday this January. This life changing event has only reaffirmed my resolve to keep Woodbury County the best place to live, work, and raise a family. In order to do this, I have three main priorities as your county supervisor.

First, I will do my best to keep property taxes as low as possible. I have been dubbed the taxpayer’s watchdog because I have always worked hard on the budget. It is the only way to keep property tax levies down. I’ve done this in a number of ways, consolidating positions, voting no to new spending requests, and working with other levels of government in order to share costs.

Next, I will work with developers that are willing to add affordable housing in Woodbury County. We need more than just apartments and half a million dollar houses to be built. We need to work with HUD, the state of Iowa, cities, and developers to be able to build more affordable housing.