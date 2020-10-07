KEITH RADIG: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

I’m Keith Radig, and I have lived in my district for the last 20 years. My wife, Meredith. and I have a dog, four children, and a grandchild. Our grandson, Noah, was born the day before my birthday this January. This life changing event has only reaffirmed my resolve to keep Woodbury County the best place to live, work, and raise a family. In order to do this, I have three main priorities as your county supervisor.
First, I will do my best to keep property taxes as low as possible. I have been dubbed the taxpayer’s watchdog because I have always worked hard on the budget. It is the only way to keep property tax levies down. I’ve done this in a number of ways, consolidating positions, voting no to new spending requests, and working with other levels of government in order to share costs.
Next, I will work with developers that are willing to add affordable housing in Woodbury County. We need more than just apartments and half a million dollar houses to be built. We need to work with HUD, the state of Iowa, cities, and developers to be able to build more affordable housing.
Finally, I will continue to find opportunities for economic development. It is only through economic development that budgets can grow while taxes shrink. It is also the best way to raise wages, by getting employers to compete for labor. Woodbury County faces some challenges to economic development, a lack of willing sellers of land, and a lack of rural utilities. The county also lacks a comprehensive plan. Only after we have partnered with all our cities to complete their comprehensive plans will we be in a position to complete our planning. Although I’m not waiting until after the election to get this funded, by the time you are reading this I should have a partnership in place to get this done.
I also would like to point out a few challenges that I helped to lead our county through over the last four years.
Woodbury County lost service from Siouxland Paramedics and had gaps in paramedic service county-wide. After months of planning, positions were cut, and paramedics added to provide 24 hour, county-wide paramedic service in Woodbury County.
State mandated changes to mental health services, problems with MCOs, and challenges with the mix of counties involved in our region, prompted us to change mental health regions. Over a year of meetings and planning took place, and we made the transition to the Rolling Hills region to successfully meet our needs and state mandates. I’m very thankful for all of the top-notch mental health providers we have in Woodbury County!
The biggest challenge of all was our crumbling jail. We spent two years trying to figure out ways to finance all the repairs needed to keep it open. Unfortunately, all options would cost about the same, or more, as building a new law enforcement center. I led the planning and effort over the next year. I worked hard to get the support of Sioux City, and worked to create a joint authority. As your supervisor, I will keep my commitment to ensure that our new Law Enforcement Center is as efficient as possible.
I thank you for the hard work and love you share for Woodbury County. I am truly humbled and honored to have been able to work for you. My actions have proven I keep my promises, and that I can be trusted. I ask for your vote to support Keith Radig for Woodbury County Supervisor on Nov. 3.
Keith Radig is the Republican nominee for the District 1 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 3 general election.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!