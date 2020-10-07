KEVIN MCCORMICK: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

If elected, I have 5 main objectives. First, I will work to get ahead of problems before they become an expensive crisis. For example, our secondary roads in Siouxland have been neglected for many years. Rather than spend money on minor repairs, our board redirected money elsewhere and now we face a crisis estimated to cost $10 million. Secondly, I want to do everything possible to help stabilize, recover and grow our local small business community. I believe a thriving business community is one of the fundamental keys to a community’s growth, success, and the path to increasing opportunities for all. Thirdly, I want to utilize my professional knowledge of construction, business and law enforcement to help inform the construction of the new Law Enforcement Center. With the insistence on using best practices, past experience and common sense, I will ensure our hard-earned tax dollars are spent wisely. Fourthly, many folks are experiencing incredibly difficult times right now, and they deserve to be treated and connected to the necessary resources. I am dedicated to increasing mental health awareness and access in Siouxland for all.