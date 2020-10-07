KEVIN MCCORMICK: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

Hello, Siouxland! My name is Kevin McCormick.
I was born and raised in Sioux City and am very proud to call Iowa my home. I have strong Midwestern values rooted in working hard, doing the right thing and being a person of integrity. I’ve had several careers over my lifetime. I was an auto mechanic for 9 years out of college, and later owned and operated a small construction business for 5 years.
I then proudly served our community as a Sioux City Police officer and detective for 8 years, choosing to take an early retirement. I represent the 3rd generation of a family dedicated to working in law enforcement and serving Siouxland; and I want to continue my family’s legacy of service by being elected the next Woodbury County Board Supervisor for District 1.
I am eternally grateful and forever committed to giving back to Siouxland, the community that supported and rallied around me and my family after I was involved in a near tragic incident while on patrol in April 2013. We marveled at the overwhelming amount of love, compassion, generosity and support that we received from friends, neighbors, schools, churches, agencies, companies, institutions and so very often, perfect strangers. Every time I reflect about that time and this community’s response, I am sincerely moved to return the favor. To that end, I assure you, I am committed to making Siouxland a happier, healthier and safer place for all.
If elected, I have 5 main objectives. First, I will work to get ahead of problems before they become an expensive crisis. For example, our secondary roads in Siouxland have been neglected for many years. Rather than spend money on minor repairs, our board redirected money elsewhere and now we face a crisis estimated to cost $10 million. Secondly, I want to do everything possible to help stabilize, recover and grow our local small business community. I believe a thriving business community is one of the fundamental keys to a community’s growth, success, and the path to increasing opportunities for all. Thirdly, I want to utilize my professional knowledge of construction, business and law enforcement to help inform the construction of the new Law Enforcement Center. With the insistence on using best practices, past experience and common sense, I will ensure our hard-earned tax dollars are spent wisely. Fourthly, many folks are experiencing incredibly difficult times right now, and they deserve to be treated and connected to the necessary resources. I am dedicated to increasing mental health awareness and access in Siouxland for all.
Finally, there seems to be a lack of partnership between our city council and county government. I am certain that two governing bodies living side-by-side, serving the same people and that generally share the same interests and goals will be most productive when working together. I want to be the county supervisor that bridges this gap, that strengthens these relationships and helps facilitate collaboration for the good of Siouxland.
I believe strongly in honesty and integrity. I speak truthfully and if I tell you that I’m going to do something, I’ll do it. I have visited every small community in Woodbury County and as I put miles upon miles on my truck, my desire to serve has only become stronger. I view this position as a loud voice for all residents of Woodbury County and, if elected, my number one priority is you. I promise you that. I will work hard and do everything possible to help all of you, equally, to problem-solve and make Woodbury County an even better place to live, work, play and stay. I ask for your vote this November. Thank you and have blessed day.
Kevin McCormick is the Democratic nominee for the District 1 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 3 general election.
