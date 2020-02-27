KIM REYNOLDS: Invest in Iowa Act: A big idea and bold reform

There’s an old Greek proverb that says a society grows great when people plant trees in whose shade they know they will never sit. And even though opportunity lives here today, with a strong, growing economy, we have to be planning for tomorrow, not today.

That’s what the Invest in Iowa Act is all about. It will address two of our greatest challenges as we look ahead into the future: competitiveness and quality of life.

My plan will provide tax relief for hard-working Iowans, generate sustainable funding for water quality and conservation projects and fully fund our mental health system.

On taxes, it will provide meaningful income tax relief for Iowa families. On average, it lowers taxes by 10 percent the very first year, with lower-income Iowans benefitting the most and seeing a 25 percent cut. Those are real dollars back in the pockets of working Iowans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today, Iowa ranks 42nd in the nation in personal income taxes -- just a few spots better than Vermont, Minnesota, New York and California. The plan I’ve put forth will move Iowa to 20th, a substantial improvement to our competitive position that makes us more attractive to businesses and workers. The plan also reduces property taxes and dramatically expands child care credits, benefitting working families in every corner of the state.