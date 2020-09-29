LANCE MORGAN: What to learn from Ho-Chunk's response to COVID-19

Editor's note: This opinion piece originally appeared Sept. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald.

As the CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., a tribal corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, I want to share how the tribe has viewed and attacked the COVID-19 crisis — because there just might be a few things we all could learn from taking a tribal approach.

When COVID-19 was first being discussed in January, it seemed far away and remote. It was something you saw on television, but you really did not have to worry about it. However, when it became clear it was coming, the Winnebago Tribe did not waste any time reacting. Tribes have a lot of traumatic experience with disease. Smallpox, influenza and measles each has had a turn ravaging tribal communities and killing off large portions of our population in the last few hundred years.

What was frightening was that not only do we have a traumatic history with disease, we also had a perfect storm of factors that could allow the virus to run wild in our community. A lot of our people have preexisting conditions related to diabetes and substance abuse. We also have large numbers of people in service sector jobs, which increases the chance of exposure.