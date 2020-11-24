LEONARD PITTS: Dolly Parton generosity lifts us up at time of greed

Here, greed is good. Cruelty is good. Cowardice is good. Self over country is good. Or, if not good, so much a part of the wallpaper of our daily lives as to be barely worth getting angry about. This is how it feels, too often. So one is glad for that which lifts you up. Which brings us to Dolly Parton.

The diminutive diva of country music, we learned last week, quietly gave $1 million to help fund research into a COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks in part to her generosity -- and to scientists at Moderna -- we now have one, said to be 94.5 percent effective. This comes just a few months after Parton, queen of a genre of music not known for its support of African-American causes, renamed the Dixie Stampede attraction at her Tennessee amusement park (“I would never dream of hurting anybody”) and matter-of-factly pronounced her support of Black Lives Matter (“Of course black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter?”) Then there’s her Imagination Library program, which, since 1995, has given 147 million books to young children around the world.

Small wonder a Washington Post columnist dubs her a superhero and a Miami music critic calls her “one of the greatest human beings of our lifetime.” While it’s hyperbole, it’s hyperbole that speaks to a need. Yes, one is always gratified when high-profile people use their platforms in ways that uplift us all.