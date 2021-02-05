Leonard Pitts: It is different for us being Black Americans

That pride speaks to a truth about being us, something I think even well-meaning white people find hard to grasp. Meaning how profound is that sense of connectedness, of community, that sense that each of us is all of us. I doubt your average white guy feels any special investment in Brad Pitt’s successes or any particular pride when some random white person makes news for doing good.

But it is different, being us. Because for as much as people pretend otherwise, the thing that most defines us as “Black” is not common skin tone nor even common ancestry. Rather, it is common experience — all of us having gone through some variation of the same old story of denial and denigration. In the broad outlines, I know what you’ve been through and you know the same about me. And this is what binds us. Oppression from without creates cohesion from within.

Often, that bond expresses itself in the wake of tragedy — George Floyd was my brother, Breonna Taylor was my daughter, Trayvon Martin was my son — but it is not limited to that. We are bound in our joys and achievements as well.