LEONARD PITTS JR.: 2020: The Year of Our Fragility

And twice this year we have been abruptly reminded that our lives are also fragile, that not even the next breath can be taken for granted. It happened in January when basketball legend Kobe Bryant, along with his young daughter and seven others, perished in a helicopter crash. He was only 41. And it happened again last week, when actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. He was only 43.

Boseman is best known for playing iconic black men. He was James Brown in “Get On Up,” Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall,” Jackie Robinson in “42” and, of course, T’Challa, king of an African Eden called Wakanda, in “The Black Panther,” the big-budget Marvel movie that finally gave a generation of dark-skinned children - and their parents - a superhero in their own image. But as much as or even more than his cinematic success, Boseman is likely to be recalled for the manner in which he faced death. Namely, by living.

Diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, he seems to have told almost no one. Between surgeries and chemotherapy, he performed physically demanding roles as the warrior king, a Vietnam soldier (”Da 5 Bloods”) and a New York City cop (”21 Bridges”). On off days he visited cancer wards, bringing joy to sick children who would look up to find a superhero at their bedsides.