LEONARD PITTS JR.: A virus respects no ideological borders

He said a vaccine will be ready in just a few months. It won't.

He said the number of Americans afflicted is going down. It isn't.

He said anyone who needs a test can get one. They can't.

He said that the World Health Organization gave "a false number" in predicting a global mortality rate of 3.4 percent. And on what basis did he question a respected international organization of medical professionals? Trump said he had a "hunch."

Then there's this recent tweet from writer Jelani Cobb of The New Yorker: "Overheard from the person in front of me on line at CPAC last week: 'I don't believe anything the CDC says about this virus. It's full of deep staters who want to use this to create a recession to bring down the president.'" As it happens, it was at CPAC -- the annual Conservative Political Action Conference -- that Gaetz was apparently exposed.

You can't make this stuff up. But that doesn't stop right-wingers from trying.