LEONARD PITTS JR.: Asian Americans have no obligation to prove themselves

This is for every American of Asian heritage, but one in particular.

That would be Andrew Yang, the former Democratic candidate for president. Last week, with surely the best intentions, he gave Asian Americans the absolute worst advice imaginable. Indeed, advice so bad as to be painful.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Yang recounted how he was shopping for groceries when a man fixed him with an accusatory stare. "For the first time in years," wrote Yang, "I felt it. I felt self-conscious -- even a bit ashamed -- of being Asian."

Such encounters have become sadly commonplace in the era of the coronavirus, which Donald Trump and other racists insist on calling the "Chinese virus" because it originated in the city of Wuhan in China. Predictably we've seen a spate of assaults against people of Asian heritage all over the United States: A woman in San Francisco was spat upon, a boy in Los Angeles sent to the emergency room, a woman in Manhattan kicked and punched on a subway platform.

Yang's advice to Asian Americans for dealing with all this? Prove yourselves.