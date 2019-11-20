LEONARD PITTS JR.: Barriers zigzag across America like a scar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

-- In Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, the library reports that an unknown patron has been hiding books critical of Trump and conservatism, deliberately mis-shelving them in other sections of the library. As that person explained in a note, "I am going to continue hiding these books in the most obscure places I can find to keep this propaganda out of the hands of young minds."

The sheer snowflakery of all this cannot, of course, be overstated. And yes, it reeks of anti-intellectualism, that proud, bullyboy ignorance that has too often fed books -- and bodies -- into bonfires.

But this also speaks to barriers of intellectual -- and emotional -- separation that now zigzag across America like a scar, splitting towns, colleges, churches, workplaces, friendships and families. Nor is the barrier only being built from one side. As liberal college students demand "safe spaces" and "trigger warnings" so they won't have to confront contradiction of their beliefs, it becomes painfully clear this wall is a bipartisan project. And that should concern us all.

This is no argument for false equivalence, nor even for civility. But it is an argument for intellectual freedom -- for honoring people's sacred right to speak and to hear.