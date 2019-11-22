LEONARD PITTS JR.: 'But he hasn't got anything on'

The following rewrite of one of Hans Christian Andersen's best loved tales is presented with apologies to the author, who did nothing to deserve it:

So off went the Emperor under his splendid canopy. Everyone in the streets and the windows said, 'Oh, how fine are the Emperor's new clothes! Don't they fit him to perfection? And see his long train!' Nobody would confess that he couldn't see anything, for that would prove him either unfit for his position, or a fool. No costume the Emperor had worn before was ever such a complete success.

"But he hasn't got anything on,' a little child said.

Whereupon the child was subpoenaed by House investigators trying to decide whether the Emperor should be impeached for appearing butt naked in public. The Democrats questioned him first. Sir Adam of the House Schiff said, "Was the Emperor truly unclothed?"

"Yes," the boy said.

"You're telling us you saw the royal junk?"

"All of his wobbly bits, yes."

"Well," said Sir Adam, "that's good enough for me. I'd like to thank you for your service." He turned to his colleagues. "Who's up for lunch?"