LEONARD PITTS JR.: Does this country seem sturdy to you?

On age, for example. At the end of a second term, Sanders would be within hailing distance of 90. How old is too old? And can Sanders, an independent, lead the Democrats, a party to which he does not belong? Then there's his recent tin-eared praise of Fidel Castro, which, putting it mildly, will not be helpful to him or the Democrats with Cuban-American voters in Florida.

And here, let's say the obvious: No terrorist group or foreign power poses this country a greater threat than its president. Therefore, it is a patriotic necessity to vote for whomever opposes him in November. That includes Sanders. Heck, it includes Mr. T. and Doctor Doom.

Still, it's hard not to believe that Sanders could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose any supporters -- and to wonder how we should feel about that. Not that their devotion is hard to understand. You get sick of seeing them that's got, get and them that's not -- meaning you, your neighbors, your kin -- lose buying power, college dreams, homes, health. That's why there's a Fight for $15 and a new Poor People's Campaign. It's why Sanders' promises -- free college, health care, child care -- resonate.