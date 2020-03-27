LEONARD PITTS JR.: Father Berardelli's death was a quiet death

A few words on the quiet death of an Italian priest.

His name was Father Giuseppe Berardelli, and he served in Casnigo, a small village not far from Milan. He was 72 and died in a hospital of the novel coronavirus.

This was on March 15, though reports are just now filtering out. Again, it was a quiet death. As such, it was easily lost in the cacophony of our times. Particularly here.

How would we have heard about this death over the sound of one Brady Sluder, shirtless, hat to the back, maybe 20 years of age, telling a Reuters reporter on video that he wasn't going to let a little pandemic keep him from enjoying spring break in South Florida. "If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying."

Nor would we have heard of the priest's death over the howls of indignation after Sen. Rand Paul, who is also Dr. Rand Paul, golfed, worked out at the gym, met with reporters, lunched with his fellow Republicans and otherwise kept to his normal routine, all while waiting to learn if his test for the coronavirus would come back positive. Which it did.