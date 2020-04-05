LEONARD PITTS JR.: Heroism exists, 'unmistakable in a million quiet lives'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My editor groaned when I told her the subject of this column. In a moment, you'll be groaning, too.

Recently in this space, I opined upon "the quiet death of an Italian priest." Giuseppe Berardelli was 72 and died of the novel coronavirus. This happened, I reported, after he gave away his respirator, which had been bought for him by his parishioners. I wrote that he insisted it be given to a younger patient who was struggling to breathe.

Well, Father Berardelli did, indeed, die of the coronavirus and he was, in fact, 72. But as for the rest, well, in the words of an old song, "It just didn't happen that way."

The Catholic News Agency spoke with the secretary general of Father Berardelli's diocese, who said that while he was, indeed, a self-sacrificing man, Berardelli didn't give his personal respirator away; he didn't even have one. "There was not a donated respirator," Father Giulio Dellavite said. "There have not been any respirators coming from outside of the hospital."

Apparently, the false story originated with an Italian news site, Araberara. It was amplified by a tweet from one James Martin, an official with the communications office of the Holy See. From there, it was picked up by news media around the world, including the BBC, Sky News, Newsweek, CBS -- and me.