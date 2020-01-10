LEONARD PITTS JR.: John Lewis: Conscience of the nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First Rep. Elijah Cummings, now this. There is an unavoidable sense that the universe is not playing fair. And one feels, too, the chill wind of an imperative. "Let us now praise righteous men," it says. "While we still can."

Cummings, you will recall, died in October. Like Lewis, he was a man of palpable faith in what America is supposed to be. "When we're dancing with the angels," he famously said, "the question will be asked: In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?"

Now he's up in some celestial disco, now Lewis is stricken and the grief you feel is not just for them, but for us, for the idea of what America is supposed to be. What becomes of an idea when no one believes in it anymore?

That's hyperbolic, yes. Obviously, there are still believers. The people in those squalid camps on our southern border are proof of that. But the camps themselves are proof that we are living through a drought of righteousness. Worse, we are living through a time of unrighteousness ascendant, brazen and ostentatious, with truth not simply under siege, but fully beside the point.