LEONARD PITTS JR.: Kids may 'OK' this Boomer to their heart's content

Then how dare any of us clutch our pearls over a little intergenerational sniping? Besides, it's not as if the kids don't have a point. Our record is certainly mixed.

I'd say our music was better than theirs, but they have better television -- and more of it -- than we could've dreamt. Boomers made great strides in civil rights for black people, women and the LGBTQ. But we dropped the ball on climate change, failed to address a rigged financial system. And we -- the white cohort of us at least -- bear blame for the catastrophe of Trump. We deserve both credit and castigation. Every generation does -- even the "Greatest."

When I was a kid, I used to tease this old man in the neighborhood for being an old man in the neighborhood. "Keep a'livin'," he'd always retort. And I did. And here I am, just turned 62 and wondering how the heck that happened. The Gen Z kids will too soon enough wonder the selfsame thing. The big wheel keeps on turning.

Usually that confers perspective and context, the soil from which wisdom grows. But you couldn't prove that by these overwrought responses to young people's taunts.