LEONARD PITTS JR.: Let's make America good again

“When we close out the noise and the fear and truly open our hearts,” she said, “we know that what’s going on in this country is just not right.”

It isn’t. And we do. Even those of us who cheer it on or make excuses for it, surely do, albeit perhaps in some subterranean recess of their souls. “Sadly,” said Obama, her eyes alight, her delivery impassioned, “this is the America that is on display for the next generation, a nation that’s underperforming not simply on matters of policy, but on matters of character.”

“This,” she said, “is not who we want to be.” Note that she did not make the earnest, yet ludicrous claim too many others have made. She did not say, “This isn’t who we are.”

Because, of course, it is. But as Obama implicitly reminded us, who we are is a choice. Which means it’s within our reach, even now, to be bigger and better, kinder and gentler than the small and niggardly behavior of recent days.