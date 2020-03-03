LEONARD PITTS JR.: Seldom has absence of competence seemed more glaring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During that same press conference, Trump said Johns Hopkins University rates the United States "No. 1 for being prepared." As proof, he held up a piece of paper with a chart printed on it. Trump likened the coronavirus to the flu and played down the threat it poses. "We really have done a very good job," he said. Then he announced Vice President Pence would lead the response to the virus. Pence's scientific acumen can perhaps be judged by his insistence that climate change is a "myth" and his claim in 2000 that "smoking doesn't kill."

The markets, not surprisingly, were not reassured; they spent most of the week in free fall. Nor were health officials. In contrast to Trump's litany of vague reassurances, the CDC -- whose budget Trump wants to slash, by the way -- said the stateside spread of the disease is "inevitable" and advised Americans to brace for "significant disruption."

"But we're very, very ready for this," said Trump. Yeah. Sure we are.

Some have likened all this to the Bush administration's laggard response to Hurricane Katrina. But here's the thing: That failure was noteworthy precisely because it was unexpected, flying in the face of what you looked for from the federal government.