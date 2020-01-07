LEONARD PITTS JR.: This is The Year of Reading Women

I'm here to say goodbye to Stephen King.

Not that he's going anywhere. Indeed, I imagine he's at his desk even now, devising a fiendish fate for some schmuck unlucky enough to be a character in a Stephen King novel.

But whatever that fate may be, I will know nothing about it -- not this year, at least. I will be similarly ignorant of whatever legal potboiler John Grisham has in the pipeline or whatever magisterial new history David McCullough publishes next. The acclaimed new novels by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Colson Whitehead? They will also have to wait until 2021.

This, you see, is The Year of Reading Women.

No, that's not an official calendar designation. Rather, it's an unofficial columnist designation, springing from a piece I did last summer. I spoke of perusing my book diary and discovering to my chagrin that it contained almost no women authors. In 2016, for instance, I read or listened to 46 books. Exactly one -- Tananarive Due's "Ghost Summer Stories" -- was by a woman.