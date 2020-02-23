LEONARD PITTS JR.: We are living in Post-Integrity America

Back during the scandal over his sexual exploitation of a young intern, Bill Clinton was pilloried in this space for his moral defects.

To which many liberals responded with derision. Morality? What did that matter? The economy was good, we were at peace and Clinton was hardly the first man to fool around and lie about it. As one reader put it, he was hired to be a president, not a pope.

At the time, that felt like a rationalization. A generation later, it feels like a portent. Indeed, it is often said that we are living now in Post-Fact America but truth is, we are also living in Post-Integrity America.

No, that's not breaking news. But it's been brought into painfully clear focus these last few days.

One watched -- not with surprise anymore, the capacity for that being long lost, but surely with dread and fascination -- as Donald Trump launched his post-impeachment purge of aides deemed insufficiently sycophantic. But that was just a prelude.

Last week, he pardoned or commuted the sentences of 11 people, most of them guilty of lying, fraud, corruption, tax evasion and similar crimes. In other words, the kinds of things of which Trump has often been accused.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}