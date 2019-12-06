LEONARD PITTS JR.: 'What are we supposed to do with that information?'

This is an open letter to all of you privately disgusted Republicans.

It's prompted by the fact that in the last few days, two of your colleagues have come forward to share with us your angst.

One was actually an ex-colleague, former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent. He told CNN that you continue to support Donald Trump because pressure from the base -- the almighty base -- forces you to. "But there's no question," he added, "having spoken to many of them privately, they're absolutely disgusted and exhausted by the president's behavior."

Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks seconded that emotion. "If you talk to my Republican colleagues off the record, they're all very concerned," he said, also on CNN.

It's not that we haven't heard similar sentiments before. To the contrary, they have surfaced repeatedly over the last four years. But ladies and gentlemen, your lament has reached the point -- and breached the point -- of sheer tiresomeness.

As the scope of Trump's abuse of power grows ever more obvious, as his contempt for the rule of law grows ever more plain, as leaders of your party offer ever more threadbare justifications and rationalizations for that which is neither justifiable nor rational, we receive word that you folks are "privately ... disgusted?"