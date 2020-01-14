LEONARD PITTS JR.: What just happened and what will happen next?

In other words, support the troops and don't ask any questions.

It's an appeal to the same sense of patriotic duty that welded Americans together after Sept. 11 and December 7. And you might even allow yourself to be persuaded, if this president were not such an infernal liar.

Yes, presidential lying is hardly unique to Trump. But no president has ever lied as profusely, prolifically or prodigiously as this guy -- 15,413 falsehoods since Inauguration Day, according to a December tally in The Washington Post. Truth finds itself not simply assaulted, but also deposed by Trump followers convinced that reality is whatever their great and powerful Oz says it is from one moment to the next. They blithely parrot lies as if they were truths and it's hard to decide if they don't know the difference or just don't care.

But here's the thing: a president can make no more consequential a decision than to use military force. When that happens we need and should demand a full understanding of what makes it necessary. If we are to risk the blood, flesh and treasure of our people, we should at least know why.