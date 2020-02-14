LEONARD PITTS JR.: Who gets to tell what stories?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having declared 2020 my "Year of Reading Women," I read Cummins' book. And I rather liked it, some clunky passages and contrived situations notwithstanding. But I must concede that I'm poorly qualified to judge -- certainly less so than a Hispanic observer would be -- how much of the novel was built on worn-out tropes of the undocumented-migrant experience. I saw none, but then again, maybe I wouldn't.

That said, worn-out tropes don't generally inspire lavish hate and death threats. So I suspect the real issue here is so-called "cultural appropriation." Or as Oprah called it, the question of: Who gets to tell what stories? As an artist, are you allowed to draw from outside your racial or cultural box? Or should this white-lady writer have contented herself telling white-lady stories?

It is not a new question. White writer Carl Van Vechten faced it in 1926 with his unfortunately titled novel, "Nigger Heaven." In 1997, some black people dubbed black writer Gene Cartwright's book, "I Never Played Catch with My Father" "offensive" because his characters were white.