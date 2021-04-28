LEONARD PITTS: Ma’Khia Bryant shooting death not an open-and-shut case

There is a lesson here that police ignore at their own peril. For all the tools at law enforcement’s disposal — guns, Tasers, badges and batons — one of its most important and effective is simply credibility, worthiness of trust. Unfortunately, police have squandered that commodity.

Imagine if the killing of Ma’Khia Bryant had taken place in a world where police were not routinely caught lying by their own cameras, and those who killed innocent or unresisting Black people could expect prison time. Imagine if, in this world, Minneapolis police did not initially attempt to pass the murder of George Floyd off as a “medical incident.” Imagine if there were no blue wall of silence protecting bad cops, no code of omerta straight out of “Goodfellas.”

In this world of reliable police integrity, might more of us be willing to believe that Ma’Khia’s death, while still painful and heart-breaking, resulted not from malfeasance but from a cop in a no-win situation who did the best he could?

Sadly, we don’t live in that world, and the reason we don’t is not just because police routinely lie to cover their backsides, but because laws and unions, public officials and gullible journalists routinely allow them to get away with it. While that may benefit some cop who is in the hot seat, it eats at the institution of policing like a rat gnawing at cheese.